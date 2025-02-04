Christen Goff Takes Jamaica for Her Fifth SI Swim Shoot—See the Stunning, Sun-Kissed Behind the Scenes Pics
SI Swimsuit model and Swim Search alum Christen Goff, who was discovered through and co-won the open casting call in 2021, just returned for her fifth consecutive photo shoot with the brand—and this time, she’s bringing the heat to the breathtaking beaches of Jamaica.
Reuniting with photographer Yu Tsai, who shot her debut in Atlantic City, N.J. the 31-year-old delivered yet another stunning shoot, proving exactly why she’s become a brand staple over the years. The Southern California native, known for her beauty, self-love content and advocacy for body positivity, has traveled the world with the brand—from Barbados to Portugal—and now, she’s basking in the golden-hour glow of the Caribbean. She also uses her platform to encourage charitable efforts and regularly spends her free time giving back to her local communities in Los Angeles and Detroit where she also lives part-time.
“Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh,” Goff said following her 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Amanda Pratt in Dominica. That statement rings true once again, but we can’t take all the credit—Goff only continues to get more confident, radiant and breathtaking with each new feature in the magazine. Two years ago, she also had the exciting, “surreal” opportunity to wear a bikini she designed as part of a collection with B Swim.
2024 was a special year for the content creator, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and Detroit Lions star quarterback Jared Goff in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif. last June. The couple met on dating app Raya in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since, getting engaged in 2022.
Behind-the-scenes glimpses from set this week show Goff embracing the island breeze in her reveal suit—a beautiful, chic and trendy dark denim string set from Candice Swanepoel’s brand Tropic of C—looking as captivating and mesmerizing as ever. Whether she's striking a pose in the waves or sharing candid moments with the crew, one thing is clear: Goff was made for this.
Stay tuned for the full feature in this year’s magazine, coming out in may, and in the meantime, shop her look here and check some more sun-kissed sneak peeks below.