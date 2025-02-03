The Dark Denim String Bikini Christen Goff Wore in Jamaica Is on Sale Now
2025 looks oh so good on Christen Goff. The SI Swim Search alum, who co-won the open casting call in 2021, is returning for her fifth consecutive photo shoot with the brand. This year, the 31-year-old traveled to the beautiful shores of sunny Jamaica and posed for Yu Tsai.
Goff’s journey with SI Swimsuit has been nothing short of inspiring. The Southern California native first pursued modeling as a way to support herself through college, but breaking into the industry came with challenges. Early on, agents and clients told her she needed to lose weight to fit standard sizing. Instead of conforming, Goff stayed true to herself, championing body positivity and self-love—values she continues to share across her social media platforms.
Her vibrant, breathtaking presence in the magazine has quickly become undeniable. She was named co–Rookie of the Year alongside Katie Austin the year after her debut, following a mesmerizing shoot in Barbados. Since then, she has traveled to Dominica and Portugal and she truly never fails to amaze. Her latest feature marks another milestone in her career, one that blends her advocacy for inclusivity with her impeccable beauty and talent in front of the camera.
Beyond modeling, the Women of the League star is passionate about making an impact. She splits her time between Los Angeles and Michigan, where she lives with her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (the pair met on Raya in 2019 and got married last summer). She is actively involved in mentorship and confidence-building programs for young women, working with organizations like Girls Inc., Step Up and the Detroit Lions Academy. With an ever-growing platform and partnerships with brands like L’Oréal Paris, Sephora, Amazon and Abercrombie, she’s using her influence to advocate for sustainability, ethical fashion and female empowerment.
Stay tuned for the full gallery of Goff’s latest SI Swimsuit spread, coming this spring. In the meantime, you can shop the stunning dark denim string bikini from Tropic of C that she wears in her reveal image. A style icon both in her personal and professional life, Goff—who consistently nails her sidelines looks as an NFL WAG—proved that her love for the Canadian tuxedo extends to swimwear, too.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tropic of C Solstice top in black denim, $75 and Solstice bottom in black denim, $70 (tropicofc.com)
This flirty tie-front triangle top and matching cheeky bottoms are crafted in the Candice Swanepoel-founded brand’s high-quality new denim fabric with eye-catching contrast stitching and dainty gold aglet details. Designed for just the right amount of coverage and all-day comfort, the fully lined set features adjustable ties for a perfectly custom fit. It’s the ultimate blend of bold, playful and ultra poolside cool—because who says denim is just for jeans?
The best part is that both pieces are on sale now. Grab yours while the discount lasts, and shop more at tropicofc.com.