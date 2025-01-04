Christen Harper Was Absolutely Breathtaking in Bright Bikinis on New Jersey Beach
Discovered by SI Swimsuit through the 2021 Swim Search, 31-year-old Christen Harper has posed for the magazine a total of four times now. The internet personality, who got married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in 2024, was crowned Co-Rookie of the Year alongside fellow model and bff Katie Austin in 2022, becoming a total brand staple. Over the years, Harper has traveled to some of the most beautiful locations to pose for the magazine, including Portugal for the 2024 issue, where she was photographed by Ben Watts.
But we still can’t stop thinking about her debut with the brand, when she rocked the most colorful and timeless swimsuits in Atlantic City, N.J. Co-winning SI Swimsuit’s annual open casting call, Harper flaunted her toned and tanned body against the gorgeous ocean backdrop in 2021. Photographed by Yu Tsai, Harper truly blew us away with her beauty, expert poses and infectious energy.
“The most crucial part about Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], is [that] finally, I was seeing models with a story,” Harper said of the brand in 2021. “Up until that moment, a model, to me, was just this nameless, beautiful person. It wasn’t until I opened Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] where finally, I saw these same women that I had seen in ads, but finally, these women, they had a name and they had a story. They had a voice, and they were educated and they had careers. And I think that is such an important lesson for young girls and it’s something that I want to continue to push on my platform.”
We, of course, can’t just choose one favorite photo from the stunning photo shoot at the Jersey Shore, so here are four of the most memorable to remind you of how incredible Harper is.
Today, Harper is a fashionista to watch when you’re in need of inspo for any occasion—but especially when it comes to sidelines style. While cheering on her hubby during the NFL season, she can be seen sporting the cutest and trendiest ‘fits, usually involving denim. She also has partnered with brands such as The Cocktail Collection, Shopbop and Abercrombie, and is always ready to share her latest product obsessions with her social media followers.
Also involved in non-profit organizations, She and Goff most recently volunteered with a surplus food delivery service in the Detroit area called Forgotten Harvest, which provides food for charities and families in need. “We all can learn so much by giving back, and I hope I can encourage people to continue to just help each other out,” she told SI Swimsuit last month.