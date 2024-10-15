Christen Harper Shares Sweetest Pics for Hubby Jared Goff’s 30th Birthday
Happy birthday, Jared Goff! Yesterday, Christen Harper’s husband celebrated his milestone 30th birthday, and the SI Swimsuit model shared the sweetest black-and-white pics to Instagram for the occasion.
The set of photos, courtesy of photographer Samm Blake, are from the pair’s summer wedding reception, which took place in Southern California in June. Harper wore a vintage Dior mini dress for the after-party, while Goff was clad in a white button-up shirt and black slacks. The two were captured in motion as they grinned at one another in the first photo, while Goff dipped his bride in the second snapshot and they shared a sweet kiss.
“Happy 30th birthday husband 🤍 @jaredgoff,” Harper wrote in her caption. Plenty of the four-time SI Swimsuit model’s 539,000 followers chimed into the comments section to share their well wishes with Goff, who is the star quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
“Perfect,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin gushed.
“The King and Queen of Detroit 👑,” one user cheered.
“Legit my favorite dress on u ever,” another person added.
“I’m obsessed with u,” DJ and SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl stated.
“You two are adorable together! Happy birthday Jared,” an additional follower wrote. “We miss you here in LA but are so happy for your success in Detroit!”
Harper also shared an adorable clip to TikTok in honor of her husband’s birthday, set to the sound of “So High School” by Taylor Swift. The two shared a hug and a sweet kiss on the sidelines of the Sept. 30 game against the Seattle Seahawks, in which the Lions came away with a 42-29 victory.
“Happy birthday, my dude 🤝,” the official Detroit Lions account commented.
“Happy birthday, QB1 🙌🎂🍾,” someone else added.
Harper and Goff tied the knot this summer after first connecting on dating app Raya in 2019. The pair got engaged three summers later while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
“Oh my gosh, it was the best weekend ever,” Harper told us during Miami Swim Week in 2022 of her engagement. “Well, it was a week but it was amazing. We were down in Mexico, in Cabo, and we had this romantic getaway and he proposed to me on the beach with hundreds of roses and then a beautiful dinner after.”
Their summer wedding took place in Ojai, Calif., on June 22, where the 31-year-old model wore a stunning white gown by Los Angeles-based designer Katherine Tash. Read more about their nuptials here.