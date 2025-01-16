Cover Girl Brianna LaPaglia Expresses Gratitude for ‘Uplifting, Empowering’ SI Swimsuit Team
Brianna LaPaglia, the digital trailblazer affectionately known online as “Brianna Chickenfry,” has kicked off 2025 by making her SI Swimsuit debut as the January digital cover star. Best known for her unfiltered storytelling and humor that propelled her to fame on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to share her gratitude and emotions surrounding the milestone.
“I can’t express how much this cover shoot means to me. I also can’t express how incredible everyone working the shoot was. I’ve never been around so many uplifting and empowering women. @katherinegoguen thank you for making me feel so beautiful and being so kind, cool, and hot? You are so talented,” she captioned the carousel of stunning images from her feature with photographer Katherine Goguen. “I can’t wait for you all to watch my sit down interview on the 16th. Most importantly thank you all who watch me and support me through everything. These moments are impossible without you. I’m seriously emotional over this lol.”
The photo shoot took place at the Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., and LaPaglia dazzled in various looks, including a sweet soft mauve bandeau set from SAME Los Angeles, a plunging black suit by Christopher Esber, a golden cut-out one-piece by Isa Boulder and so many more daring looks.
“You look amazing, you deserve it 🔥,” Eric Garcia commented.
“THIS IS INSANE 🔥🔥👏,” Kagan Brooks chimed.
LaPaglia’s debut with the brand is not only a significant professional accomplishment but also a deeply personal journey. Over the past few months, the Massachusetts native has openly shared her journey of healing from a year-long toxic and emotionally abusive relationship with country singer Zach Bryan. Last May, she was also set to host the red carpet for the launch of the 2024 magazine, which also marked the franchise’s 60th anniversary celebration—until the 28-year-old musician said the magazine was “trashy” and made her feel like the opportunity was “beneath” her.
“[This moment] means a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit—it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices,” LaPaglia said while on set. “This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100% in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else.”
Check out LaPaglia’s full gallery here, her cover story here and her full sit-down interview here.