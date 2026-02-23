Haley Cavinder Reveals Fiancé Jake Ferguson and Twin Sister Hanna Are Her ‘Biggest Fans’
When it comes to her supporters, Haley Cavinder made sure to let her Instagram followers know that she has two particular standouts.
In a brief reel shared to the app, the former collegiate basketball star was all smiles while standing between her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and her twin sister, Hanna.
To Haley’s left, her sister held onto a prominent display of white roses, while Ferguson, on her right, held onto a poster-sized print of her likeness on SI Swimsuit's February 2026 digital cover. The model, who joined Normani, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle, Christen Goff and Brittany Mahomes with the front-page feature in Captiva, Fla., earlier this month, put her hands around the duo while sporting an ivory off-the-shoulder mini dress.
“When your fiancé and twin are your biggest fans > 🥲❤️🥹,” the reel’s on-screen text read as Bruno Mars's 2016 tune, “24K Magic.” played in its background. Hanna headed to the post’s comments and gushed, “we are pretty cool.”
When it comes to Haley’s SI Swimsuit accolades, her beau and twin sister have both been by her side. Most recently, following the release of her cover with the magazine, Haley and her fiancé headed to SI Swimsuit’s cocktail party in San Francisco to celebrate the honor. The Feb. 5 event prefaced Super Bowl LX in the same city days later, and also welcomed fellow digital cover models, Mahomes, Goff and Kittle along with their respective significant others.
And in 2024, both Haley and Hanna strutted the catwalk in SI Swimsuit's annual Swim Week Runway Show, marking their first appearances with the brand. When chatting with Haley before the reveal of her digital cover feature earlier this month, we asked her to recall her favorite memory from Swim Week.
“Oh, my gosh. The whole thing was, like such a dream,” she stated before adding of the experience in Miami at the W South Beach, “We had two looks and doing it together the first time, and being able to just, like, walk and enter the model area ... it was so scary, but it was so fun. I just think [it was] the whole day, I can’t really pick a favorite moment. I just think the whole thing was insane.”
