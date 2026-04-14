Hannah Berner Is Making Her SI Swimsuit Debut in 2026, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

This is no joke: Hannah Berner is officially joining the SI Swimsuit family!

On Tuesday, April 14, SI Swimsuit revealed the final location set to appear in this year’s issue, following those unveiled over the last month. In case you’ve missed it, these included Botswana, Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico and Fort Myers, Fla. (both models and featured athletes). For this week’s finale, the brand focused on the models who joined the team in Montauk, N.Y., for their 2026 shoots.

This extraordinary list featured returning models XANDRA, Nicole Williams English, Nina Agdal and Ali Truwit, SI Swimsuit’s latest Swim Search open casting call winner, Tunde Oyeneyin, as well as newcomers Remi Bader, Erin Marley Klay and the aforementioned Berner.

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by TK. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Berner makes her rookie debut with SI Swimsuit

A celebrated comedian, host and former Summer House star, Berner’s many accolades span multiple industries. Whether she’s slaying onstage in a Netflix stand-up special or chatting on one of the two popular podcasts she cohosts—Giggly Squad with Paige DeSorbo and Berner Phone with Des Bishop—the comedian is always keeping things fresh. Last April, Berner also added New York Times bestselling author to her growing résumé after releasing How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, which she co-wrote with DeSorbo.

Berner joined the SI Swimsuit team and photographer Ben Watts on location in Montauk, adventuring around the New York destination in a colorful collection of designer swimsuits for her first-ever feature. In behind-the-scenes footage shared by the brand on Instagram, Berner joked about the vibes on set, telling the team, “Spoiler alert: it’s giving Blue Crush.”

The comedian also shared some behind-the-scenes shots of her own, giving her 1.8 million Instagram followers a peek at what they can expect to see come May. “You guys know I’m so so so shy so this is hard for me but here is bts of my booty on @si_swimsuit!!!” Berner quipped in her caption.

Fans react to Berner’s first SI Swimsuit snapshot

Of course, we weren’t the only ones ready to welcome Berner into the SI Swimsuit family with open arms! Many of the comedian’s fans, famous friends and fellow models also stopped by the comment section to show some love.

“There she is!!! 🔥,” Williams English exclaimed, “MY GIRL!!”

“No like this is everything,” fellow rookie Bader wrote.

“🔥🔥🔥,” SI Swimsuit model Paige Spiranac added.

“butter’s mom 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” the official account for Giggly Squad joked.

Be sure to catch Berner’s full feature when SI Swimsuit 2026 hits newsstands in May!

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