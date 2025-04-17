Before She Became an SI Swimsuit Legend, Hunter McGrady Had This Unmissable Debut
At SI Swimsuit, Hunter McGrady is an icon.
The model, body positivity advocate and All Worthy fashion line founder first graced the pages of the magazine in 2017, and simply hasn't stopped. She’s shot eight different photoshoots with SI Swimsuit, including Anguilla (2017), “In Her Own Words” (2018), Costa Rica (2019), Bali (2020), Belize (2022), Mexico (2024) and Switzerland (2025).
In 2024, the Los Angeles native was featured in the 60th Anniversary Legends Edition, where she made her first cover with the brand.
But before McGrady achieved her plethora of feats with SI Swimsuit, the model started with a photoshoot on the island of Anguilla by photographer Josephine Clough. Take a look:
McGrady made her debut in Anguilla for SI Swimsuit’s “Body Paint” edition. She joined fellow models Anne de Paula, Lisa Marie Jaftha and McKenna Berkley for a shoot that displayed bold colors and eye-catching patterns on the beach.
In McGrady’s look, she sported a one-piece backless number with a plunging neck inspired by BECCA by Rebecca Virtue. The model looks absolutely stunning as her beachy waves and bronzed skin have us yearning for summer weather.
McGrady discussed what a typical shoot day with SI Swimsuit feels like in a 2024 interview with the magazine.
“When you’re shooting for Sports Illustrated, you feel like you really are the main character,” McGrady exclaimed. “It’s so fun, it’s so special; it's such an adrenaline rush. The moment you step on set, you’re excited.”
Throughout her time SI Swimsuit, McGrady has continued to achieve milestones at both the personal and professional level. At her Anguilla shoot, the model was just 22 years old. The 31-year-old now has two kids and even shot with the magazine at six months postpartum.
"Sports Illustrated was my first really big [job] and they’ve seen me through so much,” McGrady said. “They’ve seen me through marriage. They’ve seen me through two pregnancies, and they’ve continued to love me ever since. They’ve continued to accept me and never ask me to change, which is, I think, the most special thing.”
McGrady is continuing to build her portfolio with SI Swimsuit in its 2025 edition. For her most-recent shoot, McGrady took her talents to Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela. While you’ll need to wait for this year’s edition to see the full gallery of the snowy shoot, you can catch a sneak peek of the action here!