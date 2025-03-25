Social Media Reacts to Olivia Dunne’s ‘Beautiful’ SI Swimsuit Return in Bermuda: ‘Fave Picture Ever’
Olivia Dunne has done it again!
The viral gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model returns to the brand once more with her Bermuda photo shoot to be featured in the 2025 magazine. As expected, Dunne killed it—with the first official photo seeing her pose in a black and white print cut-out strapless swimsuit, flaunting her toned figure like it’s nobody’s business. She also brought a sporty look to the shoot, donning a sky-blue cap that proves she can keep it sexy and casual with little to no effort.
What’s truly the showstopper in her recent shoot, however, is Dunne’s utterly jaw-dropping beauty. Her face card is undeniable, proving that her outside matches her wonderful inside.
All the above sentiments are also held by the internet as social media is 100% living for every second of Dunne’s latest feature. So much so that the compliments are practically flooding the SI Swimsuit Instagram comments section.
“When I grow up I wanna be @livvydunne,” fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin wrote in support.
“HELLO! Love this shot,” Jena Sims—who recently posed for a shoot in Bermuda for the 2025 magazine as well—expressed.
“Obsessed with you,” Olivia Ponton—yet another beloved model, who made her debut with SI Swim in Montenegro in 2022—stated to her Dunne. “Fav picture ever.”
This 2025 photo shoot marks Dunne’s third time with the brand, a significant feat that puts her amongst the many incredible models who have also posed for three features such as Lauren Chan and Nicole Williams English. But before she hit this huge milestone, she made her debut with the magazine with her 2023 Puerto Rico shoot. If only she knew how far her manifestation would get her!
“I’m a strong believer in manifestation, and I feel like I’ve manifested everything that I have right now and all the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with,” the 22-year-old LSU athlete told the brand. “With [posing for SI Swimsuit], it was something I thought of this past summer, and it was a dream of mine. I told my mom, I told my sister. My sister actually made me a visual of me at the beach with SI on the picture so I could see it and feel it, and it ended up coming true.”
She added, “And one of the mantras that I always think is, ‘You gotta believe it to see it.’ So you have to believe in yourself to see the outcome.”
Three consecutive shoots where this blonde bombshell looks this fierce doesn’t come easy. Confidence is what helped her make an impression in the magazine and confidence certainly made a reappearance with this Bermuda sneak peek.
“I feel like confidence is not really like what you wear, it’s just a mindset that you have. So if you go into the day before you shoot already feeling confident in a good mindset, then the pictures will speak for themselves,” Dunne shared.
The first official pic from her Bermuda shoot speaks for itself as it is definitely one of the internet’s favorite photos of Dunne—and ours, too! Stay tuned for more from her 2025 feature.