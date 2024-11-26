Ilona Maher Pays Touching Tribute to ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten Ahead of Finale
Dancing with the Stars has been going practically nonstop since the Season 33 premiere in mid-September. But the cast did take one week off at the start of November—and for Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, the time apart wasn’t easy.
They had been together every day since the start of the season, practicing, performing and forming a really touching friendship both on and off the dance floor. During the week off, Maher took to her Instagram—where she has made a habit of posting comical behind the scenes clips from their hours spent in the practice studio—to share how much she missed Bersten. But soon enough, they were reunited and the season continued.
Now, the pair are on the cusp of their final performance. Tonight, they will take to the dance floor one last time for the finale episode, hoping to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. After that, they will go their separate ways. Understandably, the impending end to months of hard work and time spent together is making Maher sentimental. On Nov. 25, she shared a touching tribute to Bersten on her Instagram, accompanied by several clips from the past few months.
“Dear Alan, no matter what happens, whether we win or lose, I will forever cherish our time together. I didn’t come onto this show thinking I’d make a connection like this. You are the best dance partner I could have hoped for,” she wrote in the video. “We laughed. We cried. We gave it our all. It was not always easy (actually, it rarely was), but [it was] so worth it. It will be strange not to see you everyday. Just know... you always made me feel beautiful, powerful, and worthy out there. You have truly changed me for the better. I hope to have found a forever friend in you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. With so much love, Ilona. (Your DWTS season 33 dance partner in case you ever forget.)”
Maher and Bersten head into the final episode on a high—they earned several 10s from the judges for their last two weeks’ worth of performances. The high scores were a testament to the pro rugby player’s growth over the course of the show, and a promising sign as they gear up to contend for the trophy. But regardless of the outcome, Maher and Bersten will remain grateful for the experience (and their friendship).