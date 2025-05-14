Ilona Maher Shares Perfect Reaction to Returning to SI Swimsuit With Fabulous Beach Video
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue has officially landed, and naturally, Ilona Maher is “getting her personality back”—that is, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.
The Olympian posted a new video in celebration of her second feature with the brand, and it’s equal parts hilarious and hot. While most of her social media posts leave fans in awe, this one might just take the cake!
Set to the now-iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians audio clip saying, “Dude, I’m getting my personality back, like I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself,” the 28-year-old lip-synced along to Kylie Jenner’s voice while crawling through the sand in an itty-bitty tiger stripe string bikini from Tropic of C.
The video was playful, confident and quintessentially Maher—just one of the many reasons she’s become such a fan favorite online. Her lighthearted, charismatic energy always shines through on social media, especially when paired with her expert content creation skills.
“Once I feel that sun hit my skin, my happiness levels see a serious spike,” she added in the caption.
This video is just one of the many rollouts hitting Instagram and TikTok this week after this year’s cover stars—Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles—were revealed on May 13. Models across the 2025 SI Swimsuit roster are now sharing behind the scenes footage, travel vlogs and heartfelt reactions regarding their return to (or debut in) the fold. But Maher’s cheeky beach moment cuts through the noise, reminding fans why she’s one of the most magnetic personalities to ever hit the pages of SI Swimsuit.
The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, Calif., made her debut with the brand back in 2024 as a digital issue cover star, posing for Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y. SI Swimsuit then invited her back for her first official print feature this year, where she reunited with the photographer in Bermuda. The pair created a jaw-dropping gallery showcasing her powerful presence, radiant energy and incredibly toned, sculpted figure.
Beyond modeling, Maher is best known as a rugby star who helped Team USA earn their first Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Off the pitch, the Coppertone and Maybelline ambassador is equally fearless—competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, where she finished as the runner-up, and building a massive following online thanks to her candid humor, body-positive advocacy and empowering messaging for young women everywhere.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.