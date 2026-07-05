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Ring in International Bikini Day With These Two-Piece Looks From the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

There’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than by watching (or rewatching) the annual show, now available on Hulu.
Allie Hayes|
SI Swimsuit Runway Show
SI Swimsuit Runway Show | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Happy International Bikini Day! That’s right, today, July 5, marks the annual holiday.

It should come as no surprise that we here at SI Swimsuit take the two-piece tradition very seriously, and we can’t think of a better way to commemorate the holiday than by reliving the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Featuring a mix of SI Swimsuit legends, rookies and friends of the brand, the show originally rocked the W South Beach during Swim Week in Miami on Saturday, May 30, before bringing the heat to Hulu and Disney+ for the first time, where you can now watch (and rewatch!) the show in its entirety.

SI Swimsuit Runway Show
SI Swimsuit Runway Show | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

ICYMI, the models and celebrities featured on in the annual show included: Achieng AgutuAlix EarleBethenny Frankel, Britt Stewart, Brooks NaderCamille KostekChristen GoffClaire KittleEllie ThumannGabi Moura, Grace Ann Nader, Hailey Bills, Haley CavinderHaley Baylee, Hanna Cavinder, Hunter McGradyIlona MaherJasmine SandersJena Sims, Jenna Johnson, Katie AustinLauren Chan, Mary Holland Nader, Maura Higgins, Meredith MickelsonMolly SimsNicole Williams EnglishPenny Lane, Remi Bader, Sarah Jane Nader, Stassi SchroederTiffany HaddishTunde Oyeneyin, Val Chmerkovskiy and XANDRA.

At the fashion-forward event, the magazine’s star-studded catwalk showcased several on-trend seaside styles, divided into themed sections. Kicking off with “Sun-Kissed,” the models sported glittering, golden two-pieces fit for royalty. Up next, they embraced a timeless “Nautical Pin-Up” theme—think 1940s styles with plenty of stripes and buttons—followed by an eye-popping “Versace Mansion” moment. Those who love edgier looks won’t want to miss the “Biker Babes” portion of the show, which saw the models rocking all-black leather looks. Finally, the show closed out with a Baywatch-inspired theme, seeing all the models strut their stuff in sleek red swimsuits.

Scroll on to celebrate International Bikini Day with us by checking out just a few of our favorite two-piece looks spotlighted on the catwalk in Miami!

Celebrate International Bikini Day with the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader
Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Penny Lane
Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Katie Austin
Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Gabi Moura
Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jocelyn Corona
Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Christen Goff
Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder
Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

For even more bikini goodness, you can see all of the looks featured on the runway here and shop select swimsuits featured in the show here. However, to get the best seat in the house, you simply must watch the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, streaming now on Hulu and Disney+! Learn more here.

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Allie Hayes
ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

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