Jasmine Sanders Reveals How She Got Her 'Golden Barbie' Nickname

She’s been heralded as the next Tyra Banks, a mentor for rookie SI Swimsuit models and a fashion icon, but how exactly did Jasmine Sanders become known as “Golden Barbie”? Turns out, the nickname was coined by a mix of teachers and friends.

Jasmine Sanders attends the "Il Signore Delle Formiche" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Kate Green/Getty Images

While playing a game of cup-pong at the Miami Swim Week in July, Sanders made a shot which prompted the question. Standing across from 2022 cover model Yumi Nu, Golden Barbie spilled the tea and revealed that her nickname wasn’t always so catchy and went through multiple iterations.

Watch the Video

“My nickname used to be Life-sized Barbie Doll,” said Sanders. “I got [Golden Barbie] from my teachers, though. My sister and I tried to create a name for social media. My teacher used to always call me Goldilocks, my friends used to always call me a Barbie Doll so we just threw it together and somehow it worked.”

The 31-year-old has amassed 5.4 million followers on her Instagram alone and was recently tapped to be apart of Victoria Secret’s newest campaign, #SoObsessed.