SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: New York Fashion Week Steals the Show
The biggest, most exciting week in fashion in the country has come and gone and SI Swimsuit models absolutely conquered the occasion. Brand stars strutted their stuff at various New York Fashion Week shows, on designer runways and in the bustling streets of Manhattan, and to say we’re totally and completely inspired (and maybe slightly in debt from all times we loaded up our online carts) would be an understatement.
Meanwhile, others put on their game day colors and dressed their best in the stands of major sporting events.
Below are seven of our favorite looks from the past seven days.
Ashley Graham
The supermodel donned the most stunning Jean Paul Gaultier gown and shared a powerful message about representation on runways.
Alix Earle
The June digital issue cover girl attended the first Miami Dolphins game of the season and cheered on boyfriend and NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios.
Kelsey Merritt
The three-time SI Swimsuit model and fashionista dazzled in this luxurious Ralph Lauren jumpsuit in the Hamptons.
Georgina Burke
The Burke NYC swimwear brand founder attended the Fashion for Our Future March in Manhattan.
Lauren Chan
Of all the marvelous looks the two-time brand star and style icon shared this week, this Gracie Ling one might be our favorite. Plus, a glamorous escalator pic in the Public Hotel lobby will never, ever fail.
Emily DiDonato
The mom of two, who posed for SI Swimsuit six separate years, stunned in a classy Blair Waldorf-inspired fall ’fit.
Xandra Pohl
The Miami-based DJ’s royal blue belted mini dress, styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, certainly turned heads at the U.S. Open.