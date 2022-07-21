Skip to main content
Full SI Swimsuit Runway Show - Miami Swim Week 2022
Full SI Swimsuit Runway Show - Miami Swim Week 2022

Shop All the Looks From Miami Swim Week 2022

The hottest, most stylish swimwear is right here!
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

SI Swimsuit took over South Beach this past weekend to take part in the annual PARAISO Miami Beach, Miami Swim Week festivities. If you haven’t seen SI Swim's Full 2022 Runway Show From W South Beach for Miami Swim Week you can watch it now here! SI Swimsuit models showcased the hottest new swimwear which are now available for you below. It’s time for another edition of Shop the Look.

Olivia Ponton

5F1A1561_6f1dcef4-01b3-45aa-bc8b-cd78a432203b
5F1A1874_9f6997e3-0ed4-493c-8a4c-f6af03345d14
5F1A2450_87a512d5-e990-4f89-a657-245ba7d2dac3

SI Swimsuit 2022 Rookie Olivia Ponton dazzled in looks by Normaillot, Cnythia Rowley, and Antigua. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Brooks Nader

5F1A2025_5810b147-22a1-44e7-bc92-4b27d68300ae
5F1A1609_9ec7b433-3c7c-4601-93c2-58b7754e1740
5F1A2790_35ac9b7c-aaea-4834-b19f-151461a9db29

Four time SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader brought the heat to the Miami Swim Week runway in looks by Left on Friday, Matte Collection, and Natalia Fedner. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks: 

Georgina Burke

5F1A2743_f5a68270-de49-40cb-b384-0ffa6a6ad04f
5F1A2134_6aee5259-cbf8-472d-ab98-a3169d8c7566
5F1A1214_a414157c-74f2-4159-8897-13c059654f80

SI Swimsuit Rookie, Georgina Burke wore looks by BAHIA MARIA, Left on Friday, and her own line, Burke NYC on the Miami Swim Week runway. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Christen Harper

5F1A1244_87116578-ae3a-4231-88be-286fadf52877
5F1A1823_854fbd3b-9698-4f9a-b6da-c03d66211dc0
5F1A2705_e4c8df54-a735-4033-837f-f76b62e1f6fb

Christen Harper wowed everyone wearing looks by La Gotta Swimwear, Cynthia Rowley and ARK Swimwear at Miami Swim Week's runway show. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Katie Austin

5F1A1913_64eb21f2-3ac0-4e59-9fd8-2440a306d87e
5F1A1365_490a9a20-1bbd-4a8c-bbd9-2c7f02c3776b
5F1A2329_9fd19c2a-9483-440b-995a-98b5982c55c1

Radiant, stunning and show-stopping are just a few adjectives describing Katie Austin's looks by Normaillot at Miami Swim Week's runway show. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Jasmine Sanders 

5F1A2885_9f117ad9-ac01-413f-a71c-3a8ab52b192d
5F1A1699_0f1f8da2-d687-4b8a-9236-0aba2f457be5
5F1A1113_4c986746-cc8e-40e9-9ab6-16b288dea23c

Jasmine Sanders dazzled in looks by Thaikila, Patbo, and Riot Swim. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Camille Kostek

5F1A1457_26af48ee-4efb-4c92-ad0c-9d089d2e39d2
5F1A2232_492537f2-e7a9-4477-93a4-1f44f0d04c26
5F1A2605_5c02893a-4c04-4de8-9419-bced2e122860

In classic fashion, Camille Kostek danced her way down the runway, and looked amazing doing so in looks by BAHIA MARIA, Agua Bendita, Left on Friday and Gigi C. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Nicole Williams English

5F1A1662_0f81c973-7484-450f-ad82-ee33b2db2dc6
5F1A2953_ae09a0ac-d199-4abc-9a96-035595fe928d (1)

The 2023 Rookie, who announced her first pregnancy on the runway, was glowing in her looks by Normaillot, Bather, and Netta. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Ashley Bryd

5F1A2413_d6602fc5-94db-4337-ad3c-1cad74652bdb
5F1A1800_25151f67-0a46-4b33-a2b4-a3bd10d0c79c
5F1A1538_378def7c-7887-4815-b428-e16c2cb41511

Ashley Bryd amazed in looks by Normailott and Fella Swim on the buzzing runway. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Manju

5F1A2651_53c35dff-001d-4c96-90cc-6407b24cb7ec
5F1A2010_d2f5beba-5e1b-441b-98e8-a0b1bdb7b393
5F1A1414_b141a32b-b425-45a5-8554-922422273de3

This may have been Manju's first runway show but, we couldn't tell. She's in looks by Bananhot Bikinis, Patbo and Analina. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Shannon Burton

5F1A2554_2022b398-1f47-4be8-a611-7e599593817d
5F1A1969_9da7691c-b8d1-411e-b2d3-70f65ee63f48
5F1A1498_26949654-415b-4d9c-91b7-3175394463c8

We can still see the jaws drop over Shannon Burton and looks by BAHIA MARIA. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Joely Live

5F1A1298_5109c346-4b1e-46c0-8f8e-f4855d3fe787
5F1A2077_dd0e5b46-6977-4e96-81fc-fab0d917db35
5F1A2672_503f9c30-3e26-46cb-b2dd-92a50e1b04ec

Joely Live was a walking vision in looks by Lain Snow, Normaillot and Selia Richwood. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Mady Dewey

5F1A1190_c92ca800-f568-4581-8fab-616e7f36d1b8
5F1A2095_d25c409e-7168-47d5-b4d8-89f3911c71e8
5F1A2853_fbbfc736-5454-4890-b092-5f7e04ec8082

Mady Dewey appeared graceful and angelic on the runway sporting looks by Maygel Coronel, Cynthia Rowley and Selia Richwood. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Janell Williams

5F1A2838_e263f1a8-6387-4cd0-9499-7219161a5f2f
5F1A2149_99ed0a30-af35-4fec-817c-7f29ee35891d
5F1A1152_79e9e79f-f839-46d0-b733-638316490ae1

Swim Search finalist, Janell Williams, walked in the PARAISO Miami Beach event wearing swimsuits from Thaikila, Agua Bendita and Acacia Swim. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Hunter McGrady

5F1A2484_9d8f7aab-169c-4c44-b2ef-67b850680e41
5F1A1758_4e3727cf-c58b-46f2-ab90-434bbfea2daf
5F1A1071_0a904e17-0759-4219-a16a-2ab99524fe6a

Hunter McGrady knows how to make a statement. And so do these looks by Fashion Nova, ASOS and SKIMS. (Photos: John Parra/Getty Images)

Shop the Looks:

Michaela McGrady

5F1A1079_d7d3a92e-3809-4b1f-874a-fd7e082b9db9
5F1A2529_ee4955b0-76e5-4d12-92e4-ae2b91dd7576 (1)

Older sister to SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady, Michaela McGrady slayed her first SI Swimsuit runway in looks by JMP and Fashion Nova.

Shop the Looks:

Denise Austin 

5F1A1360_4e0c7132-d14b-4a26-896f-004a5d321768
5F1A2383_7b14db0a-3782-4f18-b245-9fcefdcb373e

Denise Austin looks absolutely incredible walking alongside daughter Katie Austin walking in looks by Vitamin A and Navy Ray Swim.

Shop the Looks 

Needless to say, the SI Swimsuit runway show at Miami Swim Week took our breath away. From the veterans, to the new Swim Search models walking for the first time, to our special guests, every woman brought something unique to the table. 

Watch the full show here in case you missed it.

