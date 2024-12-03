Jena Sims Takes Us Inside Her SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot—And It’s Even Better Than You Remember
It's been an amazing last two years for Jena Sims. The actress-model, who is a former beauty pageant star, graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit after being named a Swim Search co-winner in 2023. The 35-year-old also made her return to the SI Swimsuit runway when walking our show during Miami Swim Week this June, taking place about a year after her iconic moment when debuting in the 2023 runway show while seven months pregnant with her baby boy, Crew.
The HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens) founder and president was named a rookie for the brand’s 2024 issue, posing for photographer Yu Tsai on the beautiful beaches of Mexico. Though we got to see the incredible photos and videos from her photo shoot earlier this year, Sims just gave us another behind the scenes look at the amazing day on Instagram, taking time to reflect on the big moment in her life.
Last week, SI Swimsuit announced the date for submissions for the next Swim Search in 2025, with aspiring brand models able to begin applying on Dec. 13. In honor of the announcement, Sims shared the following video with her 306,000 followers, writing in her caption: “Swim search is so back, baby. @si_swimsuit@theswimfluencenetwork.”
The video gave fans a vlog-style look at her rookie photo shoot in Mexico where she was paired with fellow rookie Achieng Agutu that day. From stunning swimsuits to glimpses from her flight to Cancun, Sims took her followers along for her journey that she got to go on about a year ago. “I kind of felt like I was on an undercover mission,” Sims explained in her voiceover, sharing that she couldn't post in real-time to not ruin her big SI Swimsuit reveal.
“Omg this duo! I didn’t know you two were together that’s sooo sweet! Goals babe 😍,” internet personality and model Sarah Nicole Landry commented.
“Chills every time I hear someone’s story!! SO ready for the 13th!!” model Brittany Meadows added.
“Yes it is Queens!!! 👏👏👏,” fellow SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez wrote.
“The whole thing just felt like a dream,” Sims continued in the video as we got to see more clips from the preparation for her shoot. Shouting out makeup artist Jodie Boland who “brought the vibes all day long,” the mom of one also gushed about Agutu, who she shared her shoot day with.
“[SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] was the absolute sweetest and her attention to detail is inspiring,” Sims added in her voiceover.
“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” she said while on set. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
See a few of our favorite official shots from Sims’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot below.
Be on the lookout for more information on SI Swimsuit’s upcoming Swim Search. Submissions open on Friday, Dec. 13.