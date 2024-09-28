Kate Upton on How SI Swimsuit Has Boosted Her Confidence Over the Years
SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton first joined the brand in 2011, when she traveled to the Philippines and took part in a bodypaint feature in a New York studio. Only 19 at the time, Upton impressed the team so much that she earned Rookie of the Year honors and returned to the fold in 2012, only to land the cover of the magazine after her photo shoot in Australia.
Over the course of her career with the brand, the 32-year-old Michigan native has been featured on the cover four different times (also in ‘13, ‘17 and 2024), and Upton was named an SI Swimsuit legend this year. In addition to her solo feature in Mexico, which earned her the cover, the mom of one also traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for a group photo shoot with 26 other brand icons, which resulted in a trio of additional covers of the 2024 issue.
Upton has long been outspoken about how her work with SI Swimsuit has boosted her confidence, and on the set of her 2014 photo shoot in the Cook Islands, she shared just how influential the brand has been on her career.
“This is my fourth year shooting for Sports Illustrated, and my life has changed completely since the first year [in] the Philippines to now. It’s amazing what Sports Illustrated is able to do for your career and how it can launch you to the next level,” Upton stated while on set in the Cook Islands. “Sports Illustrated gave me the confidence and the inspiration and the support I needed to try different paths and try different ways to go about my career.”
In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, Upton has collaborated with major brands like Bobbi Brown, Express, GUESS and Donna Karan. She’s also worked as an actress in films including The Other Woman and The Layover, and today, is the co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a ready-to-drink beverage company.
Since her very first feature with SI Swimsuit, Upton has continued to facilitate the conversation around body acceptance, and it’s something she proudly continues to this day.
“After my first cover with [SI Swimsuit] in 2012, it really started this conversation about body positivity and inclusivity,” she reflected while on set in Mexico for the 2024 issue. “When I look back at my first cover, I see how young I was and I also can’t help but be taken back to that massive moment [when] that cover launched and that conversation of my body and what my body was.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Upton’s 2014 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Cook Islands.