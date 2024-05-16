Kate Upton Shares Which SI Swimsuit Models She Looks Up to
SI Swimsuit model Kate Upton is back and better than ever. The brand legend, who just scored her fourth year as a cover girl with the brand, traveled to Mexico for her 2024 photo shoot with Yu Tsai. She also participated in an iconic legends feature, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the publication.
The 31-year-old, who made her franchise debut in 2011, and landed on the front of the ’12, ’13 and ’17 issues, chatted with InStyle about all things SI Swimsuit, divulging what it was like working with the brand as a teenager, what she hopes people will take away from her cover and which brand stars she’s most inspired by.
“As a kid, I always looked up to the models innSports Illustrated: Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Elle MacPherson, Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley—the list goes on. There’s just such iconic women in Sports Illustrated. With MJ [Day] being the editor [in chief], she’s pushed the conversation. She and I started together on such different levels that it’s like every year SI starts these huge conversations in the industry. Whether you like them or don’t like them, they’re starting these conversations. I think that that’s really important to fashion because a lot of people play it safe in fashion, and MJ has never done that. And that’s something that I’m so happy to be aligned with,” the Michigan native shared. “I hope that young women take away really [knowing] who you are and to be confident in who you are. Not everyone’s going to like you, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve to be there. I hope that young women know that their voice matters, and they should speak to the change that they feel needs to be seen. I also hope women understand that you have good days and bad days. You don’t feel your best sometimes, and that’s okay. Don’t beat yourself up. I think that what makes us unique is how we all are individuals, and we all look different. It’s really hard in your youth to accept your differences or your imperfections, but continue to try to love yourself because that’s what makes you different.”
Both Brinkley and Banks were also photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year.
Today, Upton is an entreprenenur, actress, TV host and mom of one. She shares her little girl, Genevieve, with her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander.