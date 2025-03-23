Lauren Chan Is an Angelic Dream in These BTS Peeks From Her SI Swimsuit Return
Lauren Chan is just as in love with her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda as social media is. That’s why she took to Instagram to provide her fans with some exclusive behind the scenes peeks at the making of her highly anticipated third return to the fold.
Chan’s recent Instagram photo dump includes snaps and videos of her flaunting her stuff in that gorgeous white lace PQ Swim swimsuit fans still can’t get enough of. She wears the bikini in the crevice of a cool Bermudian cave, channeling her inner “cavewoman.” She took these snaps on the day of 2025’s Blood Moon, cementing that everything was in perfect alignment for this model and entrepreneur for her SI Swimsuit return.
An absolute natural, Chan knows how to deliver a jaw-dropping model moment. But exuding confidence both inside and outside doesn't just happen overnight. The former Glamour editor became comfortable in her own skin by accepting truths such as the fact that beauty has no expiration date no matter what society says.
“Beauty changes all the time—as an industry, personally, interpersonally. We’re all getting older, in a culture that tells us that aging is the worst possible thing you can do,” Chan expressed to SI Swimsuit following her 2023 Dominican Republic photo shoot. “There’s no way to stop aging. And so we have the tension of that to personally take on. I think the best thing to do is just wash your hands of it and say like, ‘That’s not for me. I am who I am. I will be who I will be.’”
“I just think that it’s really important to recognize what’s going on around us and recognize that although we’re supposed to feel like the beauty ideal is absolute,” Chan continued. “The fact that it changes every three years implicitly proves it is not absolute. S--- changes, so get on board.”
Chan’s words were initially met with some harsh pushback. Nevertheless, she knew that it was important to stand by what she said so that others who come after her can be left inspired to also be the change they wish to see in the world of beauty.
“There was a whole string of comments,” Chan replied when asked how she felt about the negative reaction to her comments. “Things like, ‘the beauty that the world consumes is not actually for women. It’s by women, for men to consume,’ and it just sat so wrong with me because that you [Mady Dewey] are proof, the whole [SI Swimsuit] roster is proof, hopefully, I am proof that is not true.”
These sentiments are also echoed in Chan’s recent clapback to negative comments surrounding her newest shoot.
As a curvy model, Chan serves as a role model for others to keep pushing on in a world that continuously tries to erase women who deviate from expired beauty standards.