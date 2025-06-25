Lauren Chan Delivers Serious Energy and Style in New Bikini Video With Viral Sound
What sort of online trends should you participate in when you’re the “Hottest Woman on Earth?” Well, you should just ask Lauren Chan—after all, she’d know!
In case you missed it, Chan has been having a banger year so far. First, she got engaged to her partner Hayley Kosan back in March. Then, she was selected as one of four cover models for the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue thanks to her dreamy Bermuda photo shoot—her third consecutive shoot with the brand after stints in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and Mexico in 2024.
She also penned a powerful essay titled “For the Girls: Celebrating the Evolution of SI Swimsuit,” which was published alongside her cover feature. After that, she walked in the SI Swimsuit runway show during Swim Week in Miami. Then she was crowned the “Hottest Woman on Earth” by Them. She accomplished all of that, and—I cannot stress this enough, y’all—it’s only June!
Still, being booked and busy doesn’t mean that the model and size-inclusion advocate has no time to delight her fans by participating in a viral trend or two, and she did just that this week.
The model posted a video to her Instagram account where she could be seen mouthing along to a viral sound by popular content creator and comedian Dana Donnelly. The quote humorously stated, “When people see my outfits, they’re always like, ‘Well, you’re awfully dressed up! Where are you going?’ And it’s like, ‘To the top, b---h! You wouldn’t know anything about it. Couldn’t even get there if you had a map!”
Sporting a classic black string bikini layered underneath a unique open-front khaki-colored long-sleeved top, the SI Swimsuit cover star absolutely had fun with the trend, moving animatedly along with the sound as she posed for the camera.
Her long black hair was parted to one side, falling in effortless waves onto her shoulders, while her makeup was pure summertime, with artist Alex Levy even making it appear as though Chan had a clear suntan line where sunglasses would’ve otherwise sat on her cheeks.
Per her Instagram account, this fun look was the model’s ensemble for the recent Will They Kiss? Pride Night Boxing Extravaganza, where Chan joked that she “kicked off [her] career as a ring girl.” The SI Swimsuit staple was present at the event alongside several comedians for a night of delightfully campy entertainment and gloriously good times.
Now that we’re officially halfway through 2025, it’ll be exciting to see what Chan has coming up next, and—if her second half is anything like her first—it’s sure to be one heck of a ride!