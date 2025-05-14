Lauren Chan Shares Story Behind Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Essay—and It All Started With One Comment
Lauren Chan is officially a three-time SI Swimsuit model following her 2025 photo shoot.
The Canadian model first debuted in the magazine back in 2023 in the Dominican Republic before returning the following year for a shoot in Mexico. This year, she came back to deliver a jaw-dropping shoot in Bermuda—but compared to her other shoots, this one was a tad more special, as Bermuda was where she took the shot that landed her on the cover!
Chan recently sat down with Shannon Beveridge on the podcast Alphabet Soup to talk about the things going on in her life lately, including the thrilling news that she’d been picked as one of four cover girls for the 2025 issue, along with Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne.
“I’m so happy,” she shared. We shot it in March.”
The cover girl then went on to discuss an incident in which she faced a nasty comment on the internet when her third year with the magazine was announced.
Following a particularly negative—and ridiculous—comment on Instagram, Chan quickly clapped back, slamming the sentiment for perpetuating a beauty standard that’s both dated and toxic. But who would have thought that by standing up for herself and others like her, she would carve out a path where she got the last laugh?
“What happened was that I got some feedback from losers on the internet, basically saying things like, ‘Who are we even doing this for anymore?’ implying that because I don’t look like what they want in this magazine that the whole thing is a lost cause. So, I wrote a lengthy comment back to that, which then turned into a back-of-the-book essay for the issue and the cover.”
It’s because of Chan’s bravery and passion that SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day saw the model as an inspiration for others who want to stand up for what’s right and be the change they wish to see in the world.
“Lauren Chan is rewriting fashion’s narrative. As a model, activist and entrepreneur, her why is about making people think of beauty in a way that’s inclusive, genuine and empowering,” Day wrote in the 2025 Editor’s Letter. “As a writer, she challenges the industry’s narrow standards, offering a new vision where all bodies and stories are celebrated. Lauren’s work isn’t just about looking beautiful, it’s about ensuring that everyone can feel seen and valued.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.