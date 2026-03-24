Lauren Chan Turns the Beach Into a Runway on the SI Swimsuit Set in Mexico

Lauren Chan is returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth year in a row, and the model and television personality is making sure her social media followers are tuned in to today’s major news.

Following this morning’s reveal that she was one of the nine women who traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for this year’s magazine, Chan left her Instagram followers stunned with a reel of her strutting her stuff on the beach. Poised as ever in an ice blue Blackbough Swim bikini and Alexis Bittar choker, the 35-year-old Canadian model turned the beach into a runway as she walked through waves lapping up at the shore toward the camera.

“SHE’S BACK FOR @SI_SWIMSUIT 2026!!!” Chan declared in her caption. She set her video to “Better Than Yours (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again)” by Coi Leray.

Plenty of Chan’s 115,000 followers on the platform, including fellow SI Swimsuit models, chimed into the comments section to hype her up over her return to the fold.

“YESS SISTER,” Katie Austin cheered.

“She’s BACKKKKK!!!!!!!!!” Ellie Thumann applauded.

“there she is 😮‍💨,” Camille Kostek wrote.

“Cover girl is BACK and she means it,” Jena Sims added.

“Got to experience this in person. It was sensational,” Ilona Maher stated of Chan’s strut through the sand.

And while not everyone can possess Chan’s confident swagger, you can snag her swimwear. Shop the model’s bikini and bold accessory below.

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Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This bikini top features built-in underwire for added support, while the matching high-rise bottoms offer cheeky coverage and can be adjusted for a custom fit. And if you’d like to bring some edge to your beachside ensemble, opt for the same sculptural choker Chan wore while on set. The Alexis Bittar piece features a bold O-ring detail and is hinged to fit comfortably around your neck.

As you eagerly await the arrival of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, which hits newsstands in May, now is a great time to take a look back at Chan’s prior photo shoots. Take a peek at her rookie feature in the Dominican Republic, view her sophomore stint in Mexico and be sure to give her 2025 cover gallery from Bermuda another glance.

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