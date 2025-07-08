Lorena Durán Rang in the 2020s With an Unforgettable Photo Shoot Run at SI Swimsuit
At the start of the new decade, Lorena Durán first graced the pages of SI Swimsuit. The Seville, Spain native—widely known for her trailblazing campaign as the inaugural curve model to shoot with Victoria’s Secret—took her talents to Scrub Island, BVI in her debut feature with the magazine.
But there was much more in store for the now-31-year-old’s tenure with the brand. Take a look at her journey, from first-timer to brand staple.
2020: Scrub Island, BVI.
Durán flew to the British Virgin Islands to meet photographer Josie Clough and the SI Swimsuit team for her first shoot with the magazine. She stepped onto the shoreline in a plethora of pastel suits and some bold neon numbers—from VDM and Andi Bagus—during her radiant feature.
“It’s like reaching the ultimate dream, the biggest dream I’ve ever had,” Durán told Fox News after the issue hit newsstands in 2020. “I still can’t believe the pictures are out there. The first person I called was my mom [...] I worked so hard for this goal and I finally got it.”
2022: Montenegro
The model’s sophomore feature took place in Europe, where this captivating coastline shoot occurred in Montenegro. Durán headed to the city and the forest in this dynamic shoot that captivated our attention.
“For me, it’s super important to have diversity and help women feel good and love their bodies. SI does that,” the model shared during her secondary feature with the brand. “Working for SI Swimsuit has been a dream and becoming more visible allows me to leave a legacy that helps more women feel good and love their bodies.”
2023: Puerto Rico
After touching down in Puerto Rico, Durán secured another brand milestone by making her catwalk debut at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Before the big night, she disclosed what made her newest accolade so special.
“I’m so excited because it’s my third year with the magazine, but this is my first [runway] show, and I feel a lot of emotions,” Durán told us in Miami in 2023. “I do a lot of runway [work] in Spain, in New York, but not here with my [SI Swimsuit] family. This runway for SI Swimsuit, it’s super important because I love my family.“
2024: Portugal
Most recently, Durán traveled to Portugal in a vibrant city-inspired shoot. The now four-time SI Swimsuit model was a natural on set, and exclaimed that the excitement of another feature in the magazine is something that will never change.
“Pinch me because I don’t believe it,“ Durán posted on Instagram: “Happy and grateful for another year with my family @si_swimsuit💕.“