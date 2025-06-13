Before Jordan Chiles Repped This Swimsuit on the Runway, Lori Harvey Took it To Mexico
We don’t think anyone will forget Jordan Chiles’s SI Swimsuit runway appearance at Swim Week 2025 anytime soon (the Olympic gymnast quite literally flipped on the catwalk)!
But aside from her incredible athletic display, there was another fun moment viewers might have missed regarding one of the cover girl’s two looks in Miami: the NCAA athlete actually sported a swimsuit from one of the magazine’s past shoots while on the runway.
The shoot in question was, of course, Lori Harvey’s, who made her SI Swimsuit debut with a radiant shoot in Mexico for the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue in 2024.
That’s right, Harvey donned the abstract halter bikini from Jean Paul Gaultier in Mexico—the very same swimsuit that Chiles would wear over one year later on the catwalk in Miami.
On a seaside cruise photographed by Yu Tsai, Harvey accessorized the two-piece with SOKO gold hoops and matching bangles by Alexis Bittar.
“[Shooting for SI Swimsuit] was literally a moment that I manifested,” Harvey told the magazine ahead of her first feature. “It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom [...] Once I got on set, it was just magical.”
“Fun fact: My first time shooting with [Tsai], I was 13 years old,” Harvey said while on the coastal set. “I had braces and everything, so this is our first time shooting as adults.”
Calling Tsai and SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day “an absolute dream team,” Harvey couldn’t stop gushing about her first shoot with the brand, which hit newsstands in May 2024. Day also shared a similar sentiment about the model before her rookie campaign kicked off.
“Lori Harvey embodies the essence of empowerment with her unwavering authenticity,” the editor exclaimed. “A trailblazer in both fashion and beauty, she exudes confidence, proving that dedication, creativity and fearlessness are the driving force behind building an extraordinary legacy.”
It only took Harvey one photo shoot with the magazine to capture our hearts and captivate readers. Still, the model, entrepreneur and Yevrah swimwear founder had one particular goal in mind for her photo shoot: its impact.
“I hope [others] feel empowered, I hope they feel confident, I hope they feel comfortable in their skin,” Harvey said. “I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident]. All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images.”