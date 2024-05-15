Megan Rapinoe Returns to SI Swimsuit for 60th Anniversary Legends Photo Shoot
SI Swimsuit alumna Megan Rapinoe made a comeback in this year’s issue. The retired professional soccer player made her debut with the brand in 2019, when she posed for photographer Ben Watts on the beaches of St. Lucia. She made history that year, as the first openly gay woman to star in the issue, and, in 2024, she returns as a legend for the 60th anniversary magazine.
“It’s really special. The lineup of women and the evolution of the cover of the Swimsuit Issue has become so much more representative of the women in it. For me, being gay and being able to represent in that way, and not just for myself but for others to see that, maybe makes someone more comfortable with themselves or opens up their aperture a bit more,” the California native said. “Empowerment is being able to be yourself and not trying to fit into what someone else prescribes for you or what the world prescribes for you, or showing up in a way that makes other people comfortable.”
View Megan Rapinoe’s 2024 legends gallery here.
The two-time Women's World Cup Champion and 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year played for the NWSL’s OL Reign in Seattle for an entire decade before retiring in ’23. Today, the 38-year-old is engaged to WNBA icon Sue Bird, who was featured in the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue. The two run production company A Touch More together and posed for some very sweet pics with one another during their legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., with visual artist with You Tsai.
Here are some of our favorite photos from Rapinoe’s SI Swimsuit legends gallery.