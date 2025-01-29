Models, Fans React to Ming Lee Simmons’s ‘Gorg’ SI Swimsuit Debut
Ming Lee Simmons has officially made her SI Swimsuit rookie debut, stepping into the iconic pages of the magazine with confidence and grace. The 25-year-old posed on the breathtaking shores of Jamaica for photographer Yu Tsai this week and is set to appear in the annual magazine this May. Her first image just dropped on Instagram, and the model is an absolute ray of sunshine in the itty-bitty yellow ribbed bikini from Lybethras.
Lee Simmons has already established herself as a force in the fashion industry. She has graced campaigns for major brands like Good American, SKIMS, Glossier, Tiffany & Co. and Alexander Wang, bringing her signature elegance and impeccable style to each project.
Her SI Swimsuit debut marks yet another milestone in an already impressive career, and while fans will have to wait until May to see her full gallery, behind the scenes images offer an exciting sneak peek at the stunning visuals can be seen here. Plus, for those looking to recreate her standout beachside look, her reveal suit is available to shop now at lybethras.com.
Check out what fans and fellow SI Swimsuit models had to say about the exciting news this morning.
“GORG!! Welcome @mingleesimmons😍😍,” brand legend and 2023 cover girl Brooks Nader commented.
“Yasssss Ming!!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌,” 2023 Rookie of the Year Nicole Williams English added.
“What a babe,” Sarah Nicole Landry gushed.
“yessss,” Miami based DJ and 2024 rookie Xandra Pohl wrote.
“Wow!! 🙌🔥🔥🔥,” Makeup artist Jodie Boland, who is on set with the SI Swimsuit team and responsible for the New York native’s flawless glowy glam, chimed.
Beyond modeling, she plays an integral role as the creative director of Baby Phat, working alongside her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and sister Aoki Lee Simmons to modernize and revitalize the legendary brand. With a deep passion for representation in fashion, Simmons uses her platform to uplift Asian and African-American voices, championing diverse talent across the creative landscape.
Today, Lee Simmons uses her platform to offer a glimpse into her glamorous life as a model. After graduating from New York University in 2023, she has been focused on establishing herself in the fashion industry and collaborating with major brands. Last January, she launched a product with Wildflower Cases, staying true to her commitment to fully investing in projects she believes in and ensuring each aligns with her creative vision.
“Projects or partnerships that value my input and voice excite me the most,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “[Ones] where I feel like I am actively a part of the process, not just a ‘filler’ person, but rather, the brand wants to hear what I think looks better, they want me to help conceptualize the campaign, they want my ideas, they want my critiques, they want me apart of the beginning, middle and end stages… that excites me, because that’s a true collaboration or partnership.”