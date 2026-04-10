Napheesa Collier Didn’t Let Ankle Surgery Stop Her From Shining in Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Nothing can slow Napheesa Collier down, whether she’s dominating the basketball court or rocking designer swimwear on the beach.

Earlier this week, SI Swimsuit announced the latest group of women set to join the magazine for the upcoming 2026 issue, this time spotlighting a trio of featured athletes. This list included WNBA star Sophie Cunningham, track and field sensation Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and aforementioned WNBPA vice president Collier. For their respective shoots, the sports stars traveled down to sunny Captiva Island with the brand, soaking in the sun just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., at the South Seas resort.

And while Collier’s debut photo was the definition of “effortless,” her day on set was anything but, as the star strutted her stuff in the sand while healing from surgery on both of her ankles.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

As noted by CBS Sports, the Minnesota Lynx player had been dealing with these injuries throughout the 2025 season. Back in August, Collier sprained her right ankle near the end of the third quarter of the team’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, and, upon returning from her absence, she tore three ligaments in her left ankle during Game 3 of the semifinal playoff series. As a result, the athlete underwent surgery in January to address the issues.

Then, in a post shared on Instagram on New Year’s Day, Collier revealed that she’d be sitting out the latest season of Unrivaled, writing in part, “I am heartbroken to share that I will miss this Unrivaled season. I have fought hard over the last few months to be back with my Owls and was devastated to be told by my team of doctors that surgery was the best path forward.”

Still, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time WNBA All-Star didn’t let that stop her from making her SI Swimsuit debut. On the shores of the Sunshine State, Collier donned several chic styles, shining in every frame shot by photographer Katherine Goguen—and she did so crutches and all.

As seen in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by SI Swimsuit on Instagram this week, the athlete’s seaside looks were accessorized with a pair of black crutches, as she was still off her feet while healing from the aforementioned dual ankle surgeries at the time of her shoot. “We show what it is to sacrifice,” Collier told the brand while on set. “What it is to work hard [and] to achieve your dream.”

And her final photos showcase precisely that: strength, resilience and, of course, plenty of style. Be sure to catch Collier’s first-ever SI Swimsuit feature when the magazine hits newsstands this May!

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