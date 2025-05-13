All of the Women Featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Achieng Agutu
2023 Swim Search co-winner Achieng Agutu returns for the 2025 magazine after her fabulous rookie shoot last year, photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. The Kenya native is a content creator with nearly 2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. The self-proclaimed “Tantalizing Confidence Queen” inspires others to be their authentic selves and never settle for anything less than greatness. Among her many other accolades, she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam last July.
Ali Truwit
Ali Truwit is a Paralympic swimmer who made her debut at the global competition in Paris. She secured two silver medals during the 2024 competition in the 400m freestyle and 100m backstroke races. Less than a year after Truwit lost her leg as a result of a shark attack in 2023, the Connecticut native set an American record in both Olympic events. She is the founder of the charity organization Stronger Than You Think, which hosted its first-ever Swim-A-Thon in 2025.
Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton for her SI Swimsuit debut.
Alix Earle
Alix Earle made history as SI Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star back in June 2024. The content creator-turned-entrepreneur quickly rose from viral TikTok fame to become a mainstream celebrity who’s known for her transparency and glamorous style. The New Jersey native and Miami resident returns to the brand this year, gracing the fold for the first time, traveling to Jamaica to be photographed by Yu Tsai. Beyond modeling, Earle hosts the chart-topping Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast—currently on a hiatus—and has earned honors on Forbes’s Top Creators list and in Rolling Stone’s Creators Issue.
Anna Hall
Anna Hall is an Olympic track star who began her professional career in 2022. The Denver native secured a bronze medal in the heptathlon event the same year she went pro and notched a silver medal the following year in 2023. The two-time World Champion made her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024—after an ankle injury prevented her from competing in the global event in 2020—and placed fifth overall in the women’s heptathlon. During her collegiate career, Hall made history at the University of Florida by leading the program to its first NCAA women’s outdoor championship title.
She makes her debut in the 2025 issue with a feature captured by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Brooks Nader
2019 Swim Search winner Brooks Nader has posed for the magazine a total of seven consecutive years, including a jaw-dropping, Baywatch-inspired cover moment in 2023. The model, content creator and reality TV star has scored several incredible opportunities over the last year alone, competing on Dancing With the Stars, collaborating with Hudson Jeans and, most recently, landing an upcoming reality TV series alongside her sisters titled Love Thy Nader. For the 2025 issue, she poses for Ben Watts’s lens in Bermuda.
Cameron Brink
Selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Cameron Brink is dominant on the basketball court. As a 6-foot-4 center on the Los Angeles Sparks, the New Jersey native averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in her debut WNBA season before it was ultimately cut short due to an ACL injury. During her standout collegiate career at Stanford University, Brink notched Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Awards, was an NCAA champion in 2021 and currently ranks 10th in school history in scoring (1,892) and in points per game (14.0). For the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, she posed for Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek has become SI Swimsuit royalty, from her humble beginnings as a Swim Search applicant to now being an SI Swimsuit Legend. Her achievements as a triple-threat—model, actress and TV host—are a reflection of the beauty she creates, both inside and out. She also runs Voomerang alongside boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, a brand that aims to raise donations for charities. For the 2025 issue, she posed for Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Caroline Marks
Caroline Marks is a two-time Olympic surfer, with appearances at the 2020 and 2024 global competitions. After notching 4th place in 2020, the Florida native took home gold in Paris in 2024. Marks is the youngest athlete to ever qualify for the WSL Championship Tour and won a World Surf League title in 2023. She joined the magazine in 2025 following her 2020 debut, this year posing at The Boca Raton for Ben Horton’s lens.
Christen Goff
Christen Goff made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call, and a year later was named co–Rookie of the Year. The model and content creator has since become a franchise staple, returning for her fifth consecutive feature in 2025. She has been photographed in Atlantic City, N.J., Barbados, Dominica, Portugal and Jamaica over the years, and she is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Outside of modeling, Goff is known for her advocacy work promoting body positivity, mental health and educational equity.
Denise Bidot
Trailblazing plus-size model Denise Bidot joins SI Swimsuit as a 2025 rookie. The longtime advocate for body positivity and inclusivity has modeled for brands such as Forever 21, Old Navy, Nordstrom and Olay. She was photographed in Jamaica for her SI Swimsuit debut alongside other new and returning models. Off-camera, Bidot is a devoted mother, a supporter of causes like This Is About Humanity, and is a passionate advocate for social change within the fashion industry.
Eileen Gu
Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu makes her SI Swimsuit debut as one of many athletes featured in the 2025 issue, posing at The Boca Raton. The 21-year-old has won two Olympic gold medals and holds the most World Cup wins of any freestyle ski athlete. A model signed with IMG, she has appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Victoria’s Secret and Tiffany & Co. The San Francisco native balances her athletic and modeling careers while studying quantum physics at Stanford University.
Elisha Herbert
Elisha Herbert joins her identical twin sister, Renee Herbert, as a 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie—and the two are also the first pair of twins to be featured in the issue in 50 years. The 25-year-old model and content creator has spent years building a successful career as an influencer, working with iconic brands like Versace, Gucci and Calvin Klein. Herbert was also featured alongside her sister on the cover of Vogue Ukraine in 2024, further expanding their growing brand and fan base.
For this year’s issue, she posed for Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Ellie Thumann
The 2025 issue marks Ellie Thumann’s third consecutive year with SI Swimsuit, posing in Bermuda for photographer Ben Watts. The content creator, who started vlogging on YouTube in 2014, has amassed millions of followers across her social media accounts. The mental health advocate has worked with big-name brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Marc Jacobs, Bvlgari, Coach and more.
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas is a two-time Olympic track star who made her debut in the global competition in 2021. In Tokyo, the 27-year-old was a medalist in two events—bronze in the 200m dash and silver in the 4x100 relay. For her sophomore stint at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Thomas took home three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay. Just as much of a force off the track, Thomas is a Harvard University graduate with a Master’s of Public Health degree from the University of Texas.
For the 2025 issue, she traveled to Florida to pose for Ben Horton’s lens.
Hailey Van Lith
Just before being drafted as a player for the Chicago Sky during the 2025 WNBA draft earlier this year, this 23-year-old basketball superstar graced the digital cover for SI Swimsuit in April and will appear in the 2025 issue. With an incredible college career, a bronze Olympic medal and mentorship with legend Kobe Bryant on her intensely impressive résumé, it’s safe to say Van Lith (or HVL to her loyal fans) has only just begun her rise. For her SI Swimsuit debut, she posed in Fort Worth, Texas, captured by Taylor Ballantyne.
Hunter McGrady
Working as a plus-size model, Hunter McGrady uses her platform to act as a beacon of light for future generations in the industry. In addition to promoting body positivity by way of exuding confidence in multiple SI Swimsuit photo shoots since her 2017 debut in Anguilla, she uses her words to encourage and uplift, reminding her social media followers they can exist fully and unapologetically. Following her incredible cover moment—and initiation into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends—in 2024, she returns to the magazine in Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela.
Ilona Maher
September 2024 SI Swimsuit digital cover star Ilona Maher returns to the magazine in 2025, this time marking her first appearance in the physical issue with a shoot in Bermuda. The Olympic rugby player, who helped Team USA reach bronze at the 2024 Paris Games, now plays for the Bristol Bears as part of the Premiership Women’s Rugby league. Along with her athletic achievements, Maher serves as a source of inspiration to fans worldwide as a body positivity advocate. In 2024, she competed on Dancing With the Stars, coming in second place alongside pro partner Alan Bersten.
Jasmine Sanders
Known to her adoring fans as the “Golden Barbie,” 33-year-old Jasmine Sanders is no stranger to striking a pose in front of the SI Swimsuit camera, having been featured by the brand an impressive six times before. Among these was an inclusion in SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Legends photo shoot, further cementing her status as a SI Swimsuit staple. Having previously appeared on the pages of Vogue, Glamour, Allure and W, there’s no denying Sanders is a professional.
For the 2025 issue, Sanders traveled to Switzerland where she posed for Derek Kettela.
Jena Sims
As a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, Jena Sims posed for an unforgettable rookie feature in 2024 and returns for her second year with the magazine. This time around, she traveled to Bermuda for a gorgeous shoot captured by Ben Watts. She is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), a non-profit organization that hosts the Pageant of Hope™, an inclusive, confidence-building event that empowers children facing challenges.
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles is a two-time Olympic gymnast with appearances in Tokyo (2020) and Paris (2024). In Tokyo, she secured a silver medal in artistic gymnastics with the USA Gymnastics team and took home her first gold medal in the same category in 2024. In 2025, Chiles released her first memoir titled I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams. She also led the UCLA Gymnastics team to a Big 10 championship and a second-place finish in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Chiles will return to the university to complete in her senior season in 2026.
Chiles is one of four cover models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, posing for Ben Horton’s lens at The Boca Raton.
Katie Austin
Katie Austin first joined SI Swimsuit through the 2021 Swim Search, which she co-won. The following year, she earned co-Rookie of the Year honors alongside Goff, and she has posed for the magazine every year since. The certified fitness trainer and content creator puts health and fitness and the forefront of everything she does, using her knowledge and skill to teach her followers helpful tips, receipes and exercise routines. She has also extended her talents to broadcast, serving as a TV host for several shows.
This year, Austin was captured by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Lauren Chan
As a model, entrepreneur and former features editor—it’s safe to say Lauren Chan knows a thing or two about fashion. The 35-year-old Canada native is a fierce size-inclusion advocate and has had her words featured on outlets including Vogue, Interview and Glamour. Returning for a third consecutive time in 2025 after her debut in the Dominican Republic in 2023, Chan has officially carved out a spot for herself in the heart of SI Swimsuit forever. She serves as one of four cover models for this year’s issue, with a photo shoot in Bermuda with Ben Watts.
Ming Lee Simmons
Growing up in the world of fashion, Ming Lee Simmons, daughter of successful businesswoman and designer Kimora Lee Simmons, knew she had to make a name for herself. And she’s on her way to just that, being featured in magazines like Teen Vogue and modeling for brands such as Grazia, Glossier, Alexander Wang and others. Her Jamaica shoot, where she posed with Yu Tsai, marks her SI Swimsuit debut.
Nazanin Mandi
Empowerment queen Nazanin Mandi, a model, entrepreneur and motivational speaker, dedicates her life to inspiring people worldwide. Through writing self-help books, including The Art of Gratitude: 3 Minute Morning Ritual Journal, she teaches others how to be in tune with their emotions and manifest a better life. Because of her own manifestations, she is now an SI Swimsuit rookie, posing for her debut feature in Jamaica with Yu Tsai.
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2023, making headlines as one of the few models to pose while visibly pregnant. She earned Rookie of the Year honors that same year and returned for features in 2024 in Mexico and 2025 in Jamaica, both shot by Yu Tsai. The mom of one, who shares her daughter India Moon with her husband, retired NFL star Larry English, is also the founder of the swimwear and lifestyle brand Nia Lynn. The Canada native uses her platform to encourage women of all ages to chase their dreams and candidly shares the ins and outs of motherhood and modeling.
Nelly Korda
With 14 LPGA wins, Nelly Korda is regarded as the No. 1 female professional golfer worldwide. The athlete made history as only the third woman in LPGA Tour history to notch five victories in a row and was deemed the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA. Korda took her game internationally, competing in two Olympic Games (2020 and 2024). In 2020, the Florida native brought home a gold medal as a member of the U.S. women’s national golf team. She makes her debut with SI Swimsuit this year with a photo shoot at The Boca Raton with Ben Horton.
Olivia Dunne
Internet sensation and athlete Olivia Dunne returns for her third consecutive year with SI Swimsuit in 2025. The 22-year-old New Jersey native, who just concluded her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team, has helped change the game for NCAA athletes with her social media fame and NIL deals. As the highest-paid female college athlete and most-followed college athlete, she launched The Livvy Fund in 2023 to help female athletes at LSU land brand deals.
Dunne serves as one of four cover models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, traveling to Bermuda for a stunning shoot captured by Ben Watts.
Parris Goebel
Throughout Parris Goebel’s bustling choreography career, she has had the fortune of working with stars such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Rihanna. Her innovative dance moves leave her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. The New Zealand native, who won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming in 2022, trades in dance sweats for a stylish bikini by becoming a SI Swimsuit rookie for the 2025 issue. She was captured by Yu Tsai’s lens in Jamaica.
Penny Lane
In 2024, Penny Lane was inducted into the ever-growing SI Swimsuit family with her rookie feature. The England native, who also works as a certified holistic health coach, has modeled for Intimissimi and SKIMS and continues landing exciting business opportunities. She appears in the 2025 issue with a breathtaking shoot in Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela.
Phoenix Dawn Miranda
Winning the Newcomer of the Year Award in 2021 after relocating from her home in Hawaii to play soccer for the Colorado Buffaloes women’s soccer team, Phoenix Dawn Miranda’s star has only been shining brighter ever since. By 2024, the soccer superstar was ranked No. 82 in Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top 100, and she’s now officially adding “SI Swimsuit model” to her growing list of incredible accolades. She posed for Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2025 issue.
Rayna Vallandingham
As a talented actress and a skilled martial artist, Rayna Vallandingham is an undeniable powerhouse. Her two worlds collided when she appeared as Zara Malik on Season 6 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai. When she’s not kicking butt on and off screen, she’s modeling for brands like Alo Yoga and making her debut in SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue. For the magazine, she traveled to Jamaica, where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai.
Rayniah Jones
Making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025 as part of the magazine’s Big 12 athlete feature in Fort Worth, Texas, Rayniah Jones is the definition of a track and field superstar. The University of Central Florida alum made history as the university’s first Big 12 champion in the 100-meter hurdles, and she went on to be named the 2024 Big 12 Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Majoring in criminal justice with a minor in journalism before pursuing a master’s in political science, this Sunshine State native is truly a force to be reckoned with.
Renee Herbert
Joining her identical twin sister, Elisha Herbert, for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue with a shoot from Switzerland, Renee Herbert may be a rookie on paper, but she’s more than ready to make her stunning debut. The Australian model has plenty of practice posing, having modeled for luxury brands including Versace, Gucci and Good American while also posting snapshots from her exciting day-to-day for her 1.5 million Instagram followers to keep up with. A passionate environmental advocate alongside her sister, the model actively supports organizations like PETA, Karmagawa and the Reef Restoration Foundation.
Roshumba Williams
Roshumba Williams made history in 1990 as one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first African American models. She appeared in the magazine for four consecutive years and returned in 2004, later joining 26 other icons as a “Legend” in the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue. For the 2025 issue, the trailblazing runway star, TV host and author returns to the fold, photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Williams continues to inspire the next generation of models while also working as a red carpet correspondent and fashion expert.
Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault takes over SI Swimsuit in 2025 as she serves as one of four cover models. Her fervor for acting began in her early 20s when she was starring in telenovelas. With her undeniable talent, she has gone on to win awards for her work in front of and behind the camera, including a Daytime Emmy Award for The Maldonado Miracle. She is also a passionate advocate for women’s and immigrants’ rights, founding Kering Foundation alongside husband François-Henri Pinault in 2008. For this year’s issue, she was photographed by Ruven Afanador in her home country of Mexico.
Suni Lee
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee is one of the amazing athletes joining the fold for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. Posing for Ben Horton’s lens at The Boca Raton in Florida, the 22-year-old Minnesota proves her incredible strength and beauty. The two-time gold medalist put her collegiate gymnastics career on hold in 2023—previously competing with the Auburn Tigers—when announcing her rare kidney disease diagnosis. She is now an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund and is putting a bigger focus on fashion and other opportunities after moving to New York City.
Toni Breidinger
Professional race car driver Toni Breidinger makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, photographed at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. She is the first female Arab American driver to compete in a NASCAR national series and holds the record for the most Top 10 finishes by a female driver in ARCA history. Breidinger also models with IMG and has worked with brands including GAP, Victoria’s Secret and Free People. This season, she is partnering with Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and will wear a custom green firesuit while racing. Off the track, she uses her platform to inspire young women to break barriers in male-dominated industries.
XANDRA
Professional DJ and content creator XANDRA made her rookie debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024, photographed in Belize. She returned for the 2025 issue, shot in Jamaica, while continuing to build her career as a touring DJ and recording artist. The Ohio native has opened for major acts like Calvin Harris and Diplo and recently landed a spot on Forbes’s 2025 30 Under 30 list. XANDRA uses her platform to promote self-confidence and body positivity, while also collaborating with major brands like YSL Beauty, COACH and ALMAY.