Shop Nicole Williams English’s Effortlessly Cool SI Swimsuit 2026 Cover Girl Wardrobe

Truth be told, we’re still not over Nicole Williams English’s SI Swimsuit 2026 cover girl moment.

ICYMI, on Tuesday, May 12, SI Swimsuit unveiled the latest annual issue, featuring 34 models starring on the glossy pages. Among the sea of brand legends and radiant rookies, four of these models graced the front page as cover stars: recording artist Hilary Duff, comedian Tiffany Haddish, content creator Alix Earle and four-time SI Swimsuit model Williams English.

For the 2026 issue, the model reunited with the magazine for the fourth year in a row, following her shoots in Dominica, Mexico and Jamaica. This time around, she traveled to Montauk, N.Y., where she posed for photographer Ben Watts. On the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Williams English modeled an array of daring designs for a photo feature that felt like summertime personified. Check out Williams English’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

According to the SI Swimsuit team, the styling on set in New York “leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture,” adding that, “in an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.”

So, if you’re looking to embrace those classic Y2K vibes with a fun and flirty, modern edge, we recommend you check out a few of the standout styles from her unforgettable Williams English’s daring cover moment—oh, and don’t worry, we’ve already done the work of putting them all in one place for you!

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Shop Nicole Williams English’s SI Swimsuit 2026 wardrobe

Below, shop several of the looks featured in Williams English’s 2026 shoot, and please note that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out and/or unavailable at the time of this article’s publication.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Starting strong with a gorgeous look from the SI Swimsuit model-approved label Lybethras Swimwear, the Peyton One-Piece proves that a monokini should never be boring. From the daring cutouts to the terrific turquoise details, it’s the kind of swimsuit that’ll have beachgoers stopping you to ask where you found it.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Of course, the bikini Williams English wore for her cover shot also deserves a look! From another beloved label often found on the pages of the magazine, Slate Swim, the Arden Top and coordinating Arden Bottom are available in an impressive array of colorways, allowing shoppers to mix and match to their hearts’ content.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

If you’re on the hunt for a two-piece with an unexpected twist, the Eyelet Fine Strap Triangle Top and matching Eyelet Copa Bottom by Ziah might be your speed! The funky silver details give the beautiful bikini an added edge, using a favorite hardware often found in early 2000s fashion: eyelets.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

One can never go wrong with a look from Frankies Bikinis, and the x BELLA HADID Frank Halter Bikini Top that Williams English sported for these shots is all the proof needed. While the adorable shorts-style bottoms she wore for her shoot are no longer available, you can still nab the matching x BELLA HADID Blue Bikini Bottom ($95).

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Stripes will never go out of style when it comes to swimwear, and you can absolutely quote us on that! The MALIBU Top and AMORE Bottoms by Bamba Swim are the perfect pairing for those on the hunt for a colorful-but-timeless two-piece option—and if this particular colorway doesn’t call your name, the label’s official website has plenty of other striped options for your viewing pleasure!

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Speaking of stripes, Williams English was also photographed in the lovely Cabana Top by the brand Shall We? For her photos, the style team mixed and matched the pink-striped triangle bikini top with a black patterned bottom. At the time of this article’s publication, those bottoms are not currently available. However, if you love a matching moment, the label does offer the coordinating Cabana Bottoms ($85) on its website.

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