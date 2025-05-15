Nicole Williams Reflects on Feeling ‘Beautiful’ in Jamaica for SI Swimsuit Year Three
Nicole Williams English is feeling the love in year three of her SI Swimsuit journey.
The content creator and entrepreneur returned to the fold for her third consecutive feature in this year’s issue, which launched digitally on May 13. In celebration, the 41-year-old shared a heartfelt message with her 2.3 million Instagram followers that touched on beauty, growth and gratitude.
View the post here!
“Issue’s out. Year three. Heart full. Let’s go!!!!!” She captioned a jaw-dropping image from the new photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica. The Canada native posed in a deep green netta one-piece featuring a plunging neckline and side cut-outs. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned abs, as well as her sun-kissed, fresh tan and impeccable modeling skills.
“@si_swimsuit I have so many feelings.. too many to even put into a caption. I’m honored to be a part of this family, grateful to the whole team for making me so feel beautiful and for giving me the opportunity to prove that age ain’t nothin but a number and time doesn’t take away—it adds layers of depth,” she continued. “I feel that every stage in life just gets more beautiful 🫶🏻.”
Williams English’s wardrobe paid tribute to the vibrant spirit of Jamaica. Bold shades of green, yellow and red—each striking on their own—came together to create a radiant color story that not only highlighted her supermodel-esque glow, but also echoed the hues of the Jamaican flag. Her swimwear reflected the island’s rich culture and warmth, adding extra meaning and cohesion to each radiant frame.
She made her brand debut in Dominica in 2023 while seven months pregnant, becoming just the second model in franchise history to pose while visibly expecting. The emotional and empowering moment earned her the title of Rookie of the Year. She then returned in 2024 for a glamorous spread in Mexico, solidifying her presence as a franchise favorite.
Williams English, who is also the founder of swimwear and lifestyle brand Nia Lynn, continues to break boundaries as a model, designer and mother. She shares daughter India Moon with husband Larry English, and the two frequently appear together in sweet family content on social media.
“Sooooo goooodddd🔥👏,” Katie Austin commented.
“Clear eyes full hearts can’t lose,” Jena Sims wrote.
“NICOLEEEE 🔥🔥🔥 so strong and beautiful!” Katrina Scott chimed in.
“My wife is a legend!!🔥😍,” Larry, who is a retired NFL player, exclaimed.
“You were definitely the every single shot girl! 🔥🔥,” Paul Norton added.
“You look amazing babe! 🔥❤️,” Jasmine Sanders declared.
