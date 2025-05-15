Swimsuit

Nicole Williams Reflects on Feeling ‘Beautiful’ in Jamaica for SI Swimsuit Year Three

The former Rookie of the Year posed for photographer Yu Tsai for her 2025 feature.

Ananya Panchal

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English is feeling the love in year three of her SI Swimsuit journey.

The content creator and entrepreneur returned to the fold for her third consecutive feature in this year’s issue, which launched digitally on May 13. In celebration, the 41-year-old shared a heartfelt message with her 2.3 million Instagram followers that touched on beauty, growth and gratitude.

View the post here!

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Issue’s out. Year three. Heart full. Let’s go!!!!!” She captioned a jaw-dropping image from the new photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica. The Canada native posed in a deep green netta one-piece featuring a plunging neckline and side cut-outs. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned abs, as well as her sun-kissed, fresh tan and impeccable modeling skills.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“@si_swimsuit 🩷🩷🩷 I have so many feelings.. too many to even put into a caption. I’m honored to be a part of this family, grateful to the whole team for making me so feel beautiful and for giving me the opportunity to prove that age ain’t nothin but a number and time doesn’t take away—it adds layers of depth,” she continued. “I feel that every stage in life just gets more beautiful 🫶🏻.”

Williams English’s wardrobe paid tribute to the vibrant spirit of Jamaica. Bold shades of green, yellow and red—each striking on their own—came together to create a radiant color story that not only highlighted her supermodel-esque glow, but also echoed the hues of the Jamaican flag. Her swimwear reflected the island’s rich culture and warmth, adding extra meaning and cohesion to each radiant frame.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

She made her brand debut in Dominica in 2023 while seven months pregnant, becoming just the second model in franchise history to pose while visibly expecting. The emotional and empowering moment earned her the title of Rookie of the Year. She then returned in 2024 for a glamorous spread in Mexico, solidifying her presence as a franchise favorite.

Williams English, who is also the founder of swimwear and lifestyle brand Nia Lynn, continues to break boundaries as a model, designer and mother. She shares daughter India Moon with husband Larry English, and the two frequently appear together in sweet family content on social media.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Sooooo goooodddd🔥👏,” Katie Austin commented.

“Clear eyes full hearts can’t lose,” Jena Sims wrote.

“NICOLEEEE 🔥🔥🔥 so strong and beautiful!” Katrina Scott chimed in.

“My wife is a legend!!🔥😍,” Larry, who is a retired NFL player, exclaimed.

“You were definitely the every single shot girl! 🔥🔥,” Paul Norton added.

“You look amazing babe! 🔥❤️,” Jasmine Sanders declared.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.

Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.

More Nicole Williams English. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746814139/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv3ryac3n7zffjbk8.jpg. Her Return to the Fold. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746812850/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv2hkn5z7ay9qht38.jpg. View the Full 2025 Gallery. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746814680/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv49e9v12vxr6qsd2.jpg. Nicole Williams English content

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews