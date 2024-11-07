Nika Mühl Is Taking Inspiration From This Iconic Athlete During ACL, Meniscus Injury Recovery
The past year has been a whirlwind for professional basketball player Nika Mühl. In April, she helped UConn to the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Though the squad fell 71-69 to Iowa, it was yet an impressive ending to her four-year Division I basketball career. Just days later, the 23-year-old traveled to the 2024 WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, where she was selected in the second round by the Seattle Storm.
Thus, she embarked on her professional basketball career. During her rookie season, Mühl appeared in a total of 16 games. Off the court, she recorded some other impressive achievements, too. During a season when pre-game fashion was at the forefront of everyone’s minds, and athletes were determined to turn the tunnels into a runway, the young player’s fashion choices really stood out.
In review, we can say with confidence that Mühl simply never missed where pre-game style was concerned. She brought a different and unique angle to each and every one of her tunnel walks. But there was one thing that each look had in common: a trendy pair of sunglasses.
We weren’t the only ones who appreciated her game day outfits, either. Mühl earned her flowers from the likes of GQ Sports, which hosted a contest and declared the rookie the best-dressed WNBA player on the season, and LeagueFits, the style account operated by SLAM.
Unfortunately, shortly following the end of her rookie season, Mühl tore her ACL and meniscus in the first game of her off-season overseas play. Since, the athlete has undergone successful surgery to repair the damage—and set out on the road to recovery. Despite the setback, the Storm point guard is staying positive.
To help her on the road to recovery, Mühl has been reflecting on an impassioned message (seen below) that the iconic former professional basketball player Kobe Bryant penned following his Achilles tear in 2013. The message, which the late athlete shared to his Facebook at the time (and which Mühl just shared on her Instagram story), touches on the difficulty of sustaining such a sudden and debilitating injury despite “all the training and sacrifice.”
Undoubtedly, right now Mühl is sharing in the emotions and experiences that Bryant expressed over a decade ago. But we know the athlete to be determined and hard-working. And we’re sure that she—like Bryant was—is determined to come back even stronger.