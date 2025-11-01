Swimsuit

We’re Wishing These November-Born SI Swimsuit Models a Very Happy Birthday This Month

SI Swimsuit Legends, history-making models and a former Rookie of the Year are among our November-born beauties.

Bailey Colon

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Lily Aldridge was photographed by Yu Tsai in Washington. Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Yu Tsai/Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

It’s Nov. 1, so you know what that means: we’re highlighting the SI Swimsuit models who are celebrating their birthdays in the penultimate month of the calendar year! Please join us in wishing these November baby SI Swimsuit family members a very “Happy Birthday.”

Katrina Scott

Katrina Scott was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Matte Collection. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Scott joined the magazine for a pair of back-to-back features in 2021 and 2022 in Tampa, Fla., and St. Croix, respectively. The fitness trainer also made a trailblazing sophomore appearance as the inaugural visibly pregnant model to feature in SI Swimsuit.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 4.

Ana Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic was photographed by Marlena Bielinska in New York. / Marlena Bielinska/Sports Illustrated

Retired professional tennis player, Ivanovic—who notched 15 singles titles during her illustrious career on the court—shot with the magazine for the 2010 issue. Fittingly, she played with familiar props—like a net with plenty of tennis balls—during her debut campaign in New York.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 6.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by iNAMORATA WOMAN. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

As part of a historic cohort of 2023 Swim Search winners, Agutu scored her rookie debut in the fold in Mexico in 2024. One year later, she rejoined the brand in Bermuda for her most recent shoot. The Influenced host has also walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for three years straight.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 13.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge was photographed by Yu Tsai in Washington. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Eight years after her iconic three-year stint in the fold in the mid-2010s, Aldridge was deemed an SI Swimsuit “Legend” in 2024 in Hollywood, Fla. Her 2014 debut in the Cook Islands scored the model her first cover spot, and she traveled to Washington and Turks & Caicos the years following.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 15.

Cindy Kimberly

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

An Amsterdam native, Kimberly joined the magazine in 2022 with a striking SI Swimsuit debut in Barbados. Roughly one year later, the model launched her inaugural clothing line, LOBA, which is still available at REVOLVE.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16.

Ebonee Davis

Ebonee Davis was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in New York City. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

Davis first joined the brand as part of its model search campaign in 2016 and shot with our team for the first time in the Dominican Republic. Two years later, she stepped onto set again, this time in New York for the magazine’s “In Her Own Words” project.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16.

Shannan Click

Shannan Click was photographed by Steve Erle in Sentosa Island, Singapore. / Steve Erle/Sports Illustrated

Click went on an international excursion during her rookie campaign with the brand in 2011. She participated in two photo shoots that year—one in Sentosa Island, Singapore, and another body-paint feature in New York.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 17.

Zoe Duchesne

Zoe Duchesne was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Atacama Desert, Chile. / Raphael Mazzucco/Sports Illustrated

Alongside Julie Henderson, Irina Shayk and Daniella Sarahyba, Duchesne took a trip to Chile for her first photo shoot with the brand in 2010, where she brought the heat to the Atacama Desert.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 22.

Alexis Ren

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ren’s sole shoot took place in 2018 in Aruba. Her captivating feature resulted in a plethora of jaw-dropping images, and the photo shoot ultimately won the model her Rookie of the Year title following its release.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 23.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Another SI Swimsuit “Legend,” Teigen has notched a total of 11 photo shoots with the magazine since her 2010 debut in the Maldives. Three of those shoots scored front-page spots, including her 2014 feature in the Cook Islands, her 2024 appearance in Los Angeles and a 60th Anniversary cover in Hollywood, Fla.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 30.

Sonia Dara

Sonia Dara was photographed by Riccardo Tinelli in Rajasthan, India. / Riccardo Tinelli/Sports Illustrate

In the middle of her studies at Harvard University, Dara joined the brand for her rookie campaign in the magazine. For her debut, she traveled from the New England Ivy League campus to Rajasthan, India.

She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 30.

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

