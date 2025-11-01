We’re Wishing These November-Born SI Swimsuit Models a Very Happy Birthday This Month
It’s Nov. 1, so you know what that means: we’re highlighting the SI Swimsuit models who are celebrating their birthdays in the penultimate month of the calendar year! Please join us in wishing these November baby SI Swimsuit family members a very “Happy Birthday.”
Katrina Scott
Scott joined the magazine for a pair of back-to-back features in 2021 and 2022 in Tampa, Fla., and St. Croix, respectively. The fitness trainer also made a trailblazing sophomore appearance as the inaugural visibly pregnant model to feature in SI Swimsuit.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 4.
Ana Ivanovic
Retired professional tennis player, Ivanovic—who notched 15 singles titles during her illustrious career on the court—shot with the magazine for the 2010 issue. Fittingly, she played with familiar props—like a net with plenty of tennis balls—during her debut campaign in New York.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 6.
Achieng Agutu
As part of a historic cohort of 2023 Swim Search winners, Agutu scored her rookie debut in the fold in Mexico in 2024. One year later, she rejoined the brand in Bermuda for her most recent shoot. The Influenced host has also walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for three years straight.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 13.
Lily Aldridge
Eight years after her iconic three-year stint in the fold in the mid-2010s, Aldridge was deemed an SI Swimsuit “Legend” in 2024 in Hollywood, Fla. Her 2014 debut in the Cook Islands scored the model her first cover spot, and she traveled to Washington and Turks & Caicos the years following.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 15.
Cindy Kimberly
An Amsterdam native, Kimberly joined the magazine in 2022 with a striking SI Swimsuit debut in Barbados. Roughly one year later, the model launched her inaugural clothing line, LOBA, which is still available at REVOLVE.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16.
Ebonee Davis
Davis first joined the brand as part of its model search campaign in 2016 and shot with our team for the first time in the Dominican Republic. Two years later, she stepped onto set again, this time in New York for the magazine’s “In Her Own Words” project.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16.
Shannan Click
Click went on an international excursion during her rookie campaign with the brand in 2011. She participated in two photo shoots that year—one in Sentosa Island, Singapore, and another body-paint feature in New York.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 17.
Zoe Duchesne
Alongside Julie Henderson, Irina Shayk and Daniella Sarahyba, Duchesne took a trip to Chile for her first photo shoot with the brand in 2010, where she brought the heat to the Atacama Desert.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 22.
Alexis Ren
Ren’s sole shoot took place in 2018 in Aruba. Her captivating feature resulted in a plethora of jaw-dropping images, and the photo shoot ultimately won the model her Rookie of the Year title following its release.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 23.
Chrissy Teigen
Another SI Swimsuit “Legend,” Teigen has notched a total of 11 photo shoots with the magazine since her 2010 debut in the Maldives. Three of those shoots scored front-page spots, including her 2014 feature in the Cook Islands, her 2024 appearance in Los Angeles and a 60th Anniversary cover in Hollywood, Fla.
She celebrates her birthday on Nov. 30.
Sonia Dara
In the middle of her studies at Harvard University, Dara joined the brand for her rookie campaign in the magazine. For her debut, she traveled from the New England Ivy League campus to Rajasthan, India.