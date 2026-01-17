Olivia Dunne’s Latest Sun-Soaked Video Shows Why We’ll Always Love This Classic Poolside Cut
Olivia Dunne has been reminding fans that she’s a SI Swimsuit 2025 cover star with her latest poolside posts.
The retired gymnast-turned-content creator took to social media this week while visiting her home in Florida, showing off several stunning swim looks across her Instagram Story and TikTok. While the model had multiple looks for fans to choose a favorite from, one of her most recent TikTok videos quickly caught our eye, as it featured a specific poolside style that we here at SI Swimsuit never get tired of—and Dunne’s stamp of approval only further cements that this timeless cut deserves a spot in your 2026 summer wardrobe.
Strapless suits deserve some spotlight
You can watch Dunne’s video on TikTok here!
In the quick clip, Dunne soaked up some sun by the pool while sporting a classic bandeau-style bikini top in a lovely neutral shade. The go-to two-piece also featured a large brown accent sitting in the center of her bust, which created the illusion of a sweetheart-style neckline.
The model lay on her stomach as she sang along to “Lush Life” by Zara Larsson, with her long blonde hair left down and freckles on full display. Appropriately captioning the carefree video, “frecks on 10 #2016 #florida #beach,” the model’s Instagram Story also revealed that she was joined by her sister, Julz Dunne, and her friend, Hayden Sample, for the lounge session, with the three women enjoying some downtime together to start the new year.
Bandeaus & SI Swimsuit: a love story
Strapless suits have been a favorite style of the brand for decades, and have been spotted on several SI Swimsuit models over the years, from brand staples like Lauren Chan and Jasmine Sanders to celebrity cover stars like Kim Kardashian.
Dunne herself even modeled the style in 2025, when she wore a unique patterned set by Juliet Johnstone during her shoot with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda. Needless to say, these “no muss, no fuss” tops are always in the pages of the magazine for a reason.
Aside from their effortlessly flattering fit, the most obvious benefit of choosing strapless swimwear is that you don’t have to worry about those pesky tan lines. Given that these poolside pieces are specifically designed to work without any further support necessary, they allow you to lounge in the sunshine in peace.
Strapless swimwear has also come a long way over the years, with many brands perfecting their designs to allow for minimal readjustment. Some styles even feature their own internal padding or molding, providing the comfort of a traditional top with the added benefit of no strings attached—literally.