Cameron Brink Proves That Denim on Denim Is Always In Style, Just Like These 4 SI Swimsuit Looks
Cameron Brink stunned at SoFi Stadium over the weekend in a monochromatic look that effortlessly caught our attention. The 2025 SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., repped a dark washed denim ensemble under a chic matching blazer during her time in Inglewood, Calif.
“a very productive 48 hrs 💙”, Brink wrote underneath a 19-slide Instagram carousel, which was set to “Tonight” by PinkPantheress. In its cover slide, the Los Angeles Sparks forward posed in a pair of low-rise, wide-leg jeans and a similarly colored navy bra top. She accessorized her base layer with the blazer, which hung from her shoulders, and a mini handbag. Brink broke up the otherwise all blue ‘fit with a pair of closed-toed burgundy pumps.
When looking at the model’s outfit, which she sported for NBA All-Star weekend, we couldn’t help but reflect on just how often we’ve spotted denim both in the fold and on the SI Swimsuit runway. Today, we’re resurfacing a few standout swimwear styles in the versatile material.
Duckie Thot in Puerto Rico
Following her rookie campaign in Monenegro, Thot headed to Puerto Rico for her sophomore appearance in the fold and wore this multicolored DENIMCRATIC duo on location. Her photo shoot was filled with statement denim accessories, like a super cropped jacket from The Frankie Shop and teeny micro shorts from Diesel.
Ciara in Barbados
Ciara made a major introduction to the magazine as one of its cover models for the 2022 issue (with Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk). For her shoot in Barbados, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter repped an all-denim display from Calechie as she knelt on the coastline.
Christen Goff in Jamaica
Before gracing SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover, Goff’s latest in-fold feature hit newsstands last May. While on set in Jamaica, the former Swim Search co-winner wore a charcoal Tropic of C bikini, which was adorned with dainty gold hardware.
Bethenny Frankel during Swim Week’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Frankel walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for the very first time at Miami’s W South Beach this spring. She donned a trio of head-turning swimwear looks, including this DENIMCRATIC set—which featured a light wash triangle top and dark wash bottoms—and she finished the ensemble with a straw cowboy hat.