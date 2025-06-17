Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes Take Over Jello-O Shot Challenge for College World Series
Three-time SI Swimsuit model and former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne touched down in Omaha, Nebr., this past weekend to celebrate her school during the Men’s College World Series, and just days later, her boyfriend of nearly two years, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, joined her. The fan-favorite couple took up a spot at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, where they attracted a large crowd.
On Monday afternoon, the athletes, who met while attending LSU, helped coordinate the Jell-O shot challenge, a staple at the beloved restaurant and bar during the College World Series, with earnings going towards food bank donations. LSU alumni and other fans gathered to watch the pair, with Skenes on whiteboard duty and Dunne handing out the shots.
The 22-year-old New Jersey native took to TikTok to share some behind the scenes from their day at Rocco’s, taking on a viral sound from Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave. Holding a tray of colorful Jell-O shots, Dunne looked stunning as ever wearing a purple LSU t-shirt, altered and styled as a halter-neck crop-top tank. Watch the video here.
Alongside the pair at Rocco’s, Dunne’s sister Julz also enjoyed watching the Jell-O shot challenge, sharing a video on her Instagram story.
The same day, Dunne and Skenes sat behind home plate to watch the LSU vs. UCLA game, which ended up getting pushed back to Tuesday after a rain delay. Wearing the same cute LSU top, the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl completed her spirited look with light-wash denim jeans and enjoyed a beer while chatting from her seat.
Dunne, who completed her undergrad and went on to pursue graduate school at LSU, returned to the women’s gymnastics team for her fifth and final year with the Tigers. She met Skenes while he was playing on the LSU men’s baseball team, first sparking romance rumors in June 2023. Retiring from the sport in April after the season ended, the successful content creator is now onto a new chapter.
“I’ve always said ‘no’ to opportunities way more than I’ve said ‘yes,’ so I’m excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it’s always been around gymnastics,” Dunne told People on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 SI Swimsuit launch party last month when asked what she’s looking forward to post-gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics, so honestly, to be able to say ‘yes’ to more things and potentially maybe do more performing arts stuff on screen and I’m very excited.”
Dunne has posed for SI Swimsuit for three consecutive years, traveling to Puerto Rico in 2023, Portugal in 2024 and Bermuda in 2025—the latter of which served as the backdrop for what would become her cover photo shoot. She joined Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as one of four cover girls for the 2025 issue.