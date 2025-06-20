Olivia Dunne Shuts Down Detroit Tigers Mascot With Playful Paul Skenes Quip
It’s been an exciting week for fans of Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes. The couple, who met while attending LSU and have been going strong for about two years now, traveled to Omaha, Nebr., to show support for their school during the Men’s College World Series.
The event, which began a week ago on June 13, serves as the conclusion to the NCAA Division I baseball tournament—and of course, all eyes are on LSU to see if they can clinch another title. Next up, the Tigers will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday night. Amid all of the excitement, Dunne and Skenes have represented their college at games and other events going on around town.
On Thursday, Dunne took some time to show more love for LSU and Skenes, responding to a sign seen in the stands of Comerica Park, held up high by the Detroit Tigers mascot, Paws. “Sup Livvy Dunne,” the sign read, alongside red hearts, to which the three-time SI Swimsuit model hit back, “sorry… not my type of tiger 🤷🏼♀️.” The Pirates ended up victorious against the Tigers.
Paws’s X account was quick to response, writing, “Shooters shoot ❤️.”
Of course, Dunne was referencing the LSU mascot, Mike the Tiger, but was also making a cheeky nod to Skenes, a former LSU Tiger who played for the baseball team before being drafted as a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dunne and Skenes generated a crowd during their appearances at the College World Series, with one event including a stop at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina for a fundraising Jell-O shot tournament. The pair cuddled up for swoonworthy photos.
While catching up with SI Swimsuit last month during the brand’s Social Club pop-up in SoHo, N.Y., Dunne dished on how she and Skenes complement each other. “My boyfriend is probably one of the most confident people I know, and supportive,” she said. “It helps me be confident. It’s just a very good dynamic that benefits me as well.”
Dunne returned for her fifth and final year of eligibility with the Tigers at the start of 2025, concluding the season—and officially retiring from gymnastics—in April. After finishing her undergrad in late 2024, she began pursuing grad school. Also this year, she landed her first cover of SI Swimsuit, posing in a gorgeous multi-colored, multi-patterned bikini in Bermuda. She also debuted at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in May, going viral for doing a split during her catwalk.
Dunne’s cover moment marks her third consecutive year with SI Swimsuit, after traveling to Puerto Rico in 2023 and Portugal in 2024.