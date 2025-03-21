Penny Lane Serves Legs for Days in New Moody Bikini Modeling Pics
Penny Lane just turned lounging into an art form with her latest moody, leggy photo shoot. The English model recently posed for a sultry black-and-white series highlighting her long, lean figure and captivating presence. The 30-year-old struck a powerful pose, blending drama with elegance in a way that felt both intentional and effortless.
In the cover snap, Lane slouched low on the couch, her limbs stretched out and flexed to showcase her toned muscles, giving “legs for days” a whole new meaning. Her sleek dark bikini emphasized her sculpted silhouette, while her long blonde locks fell loosely around her shoulders—smooth straight, and perfectly framing her sharp features. Her gaze was fierce yet calm, adding to the striking balance of strength and serenity in the image.
The second photo in the series revealed a softer side of Lane. Curled up into a ball to fit within the frame of the chair, her body language shifted to something more introspective and intimate. The monochromatic palette amplified the quiet emotion behind each pose, adding depth and dimension to the minimalist shoot.
Lane was captured by by photographer Grace Adèle, who goes by @shotwithpleasure on her professional Instagram account. “/ your mind is a magnet,” she captioned the duo of pics taken at the Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman and posted on March 20.
“Shooting with you is a dream my love,” the certified holistic health coach followed up in the comments.
The SI Swimsuit model, discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2023 and named one of seven co-winners, has become known for her versatility in front of the camera. Whether she is embracing playful beach vibes on a tropical getaway, nailing a runway moment at Miami Swim Week or commanding attention in these artful, high-fashion snaps, Lane consistently exudes confidence and beauty.
Since her dreamy rookie debut with Ben Watts Portugal last year, Lane has made waves in the industry. Her portfolio now includes campaigns for Intimissimi and SKIMS, along with a series of standout moments at New York Fashion Week. She also uses her platform to advocate for body positivity and mental health, sharing her journey of self-acceptance with her followers.
She will return to the fold this May and just wrapped up a breathtaking icy photo shoot with Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Read more about her 2025 feature here, view behind the scenes images here and stay tuned for her full gallery in the Spring—you don’t want to miss this.