5 Photos From Brittany Mahomes’s SI Swim Debut We’re Reminiscing on This Super Bowl Sunday
Entrepreneur, mom of three and former soccer pro Brittany Mahomes was a show-stopper in Belize when making her debut for the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year. The 29-year-old Texas native, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rocked multiple red bikinis and one-pieces on the beach and in the water, repping her husband’s team’s colors—per usual.
Proving, once again, that red is her color, Mahomes all but broke the internet when we announced her feature just days before Super Bowl LVIII.
Now, about a year later, we can’t help but feel nostalgic over Mahomes’s rookie shoot, especially because the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again. This evening, the reigning champions will take on the Philadelphia Eagles—a repeat match from Super Bowl LVII—and all eyes are on the star quarterback to see if he can take his team to a three-peat. If the Chiefs win three consecutive Super Bowls, it will be the first time in NFL history.
There’s no time like the present, on Super Bowl Sunday, to reminisce on Mahomes’s SI Swimsuit shoot. Though we couldn’t pick just one favorite, here are five of her best photos.
Mahomes, who welcomed her third child in January, a daughter named Golden Raye, is a permanent fixture at Chiefs games and we can always count on her to bring her best game day style. Without a doubt, she’s going to look amazing at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. tonight.
“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” Mahomes said while on set in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”
Though Mahomes had been playing football for years, being catapulted into fame was, understandably, shocking for the couple. “I was not prepared for this,” Brittany said on CBS Mornings in 2023. “At such a young age, we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon and us kinda being thrown into the fire like this.”
The content creator, who has over 2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, uses her platform to share candid, behind the scenes looks at mom life, exciting life milestones and her incredible sidelines fashion that is always providing inspo for fellow sports fans. Whether the Chiefs win or lose tonight, all eyes will be on Mahomes to see what she’s wearing.