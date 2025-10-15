These Romantic SI Swimsuit Throwbacks Give Us Total ‘Bridgerton’ Vibes
Bridgerton fans around the globe are marking their calendars after Netflix announced the official release date of the beloved television drama’s fourth season. The first part of the eight-episode season will debut on Jan. 29, with its second installment following shortly after on Feb. 26.
While viewers will have a little over three months until Season 4 hits their screens, we’re resurfacing some of our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots that embrace a similar styling to the fan-favorite series, which made its debut in December of 2020.
Josephine Skriver in Sacramento, Calif.
For her second shoot in the fold, Skriver donned this ultra-frilly maxi dress—featuring sheer, mesh paneling and scattered glittered embellishments. The former Rookie of the Year wore the garment over nude bikini bottoms from The Merger NYC. She returned to set the year following for her most recent shoot in Montenegro.
Penny Lane in Zurich, Switzerland
While Lane’s feature in Switzerland doesn’t date back too long—its images hit newsstands in May—we naturally had to include this ensemble from Montce. With puffed sleeves and a pastel blue hue, the pairing is perfect for swimwear enthusiasts who want to channel Regency-era styling.
Nina Cash in Portugal
Cash—who made her SI Swimsuit rookie debut in Portugal with Lane in 2024—showed off the luscious greenery of the European nation’s countryside while wearing an all-white ensemble from Hunza G and Natalia Fedner.
Samantha Hoopes in Oregon
While this photo shoot took place one decade ago, its super dynamic long-sleeve top is anything but dated. Its entirely sheer silhouette, tied together with dainty teal strings, sported a slight edge with fringed hems and a low neckline. Hoopes showcased the garment in Oregon.
Emily DiDonato in Sacramento, Calif.
Also meeting Skriver in Sacramento was DiDonato. On the heels of the model’s western shoot in Saratoga, Wyo., the year prior, the longtime brand staple posed on another rural set while repping a floral WeWoreWhat duster over a peach bikini from Sports Illustrated Swim. She completed the look with Zimmermann boots.
Kate Love in Switzerland
We would never leave out this striking castle shot from our list, as SI Swimsuit Legend, Love, put her sculpted frame on full display in Switzerland. The model wore a pastel look during the 2014 shoot—exactly one decade before she earned the title with the brand—in a lacy lilac set with complementing ruffles.
