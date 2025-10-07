6 SI Swim Looks That We Could Definitely See on the Paris Fashion Week Runway
Paris Fashion Week has seen a plethora of major fashion moments. The outfits some of the most beloved fashion icons wore were absolutely breathtaking. So much so that we wouldn’t be surprised if fashion lovers out there gave the clothes a try and replicated them sometime in the future.
Without a doubt, it's a great time for fashion to thrive, but that doesn’t mean that Paris Fashion Week should be where all the fun stops. In fact, SI Swimsuit knows just how to make sure that high-fashion aspect we all love about this time of year in fashion culture is something people can use throughout the year and through every season.
High-fashion swimsuit looks
Leyna Bloom
Paris Fashion Week has seen some pretty bold colors this year.
Vibrant hues are an effortless way to deliver a strong fashion moment, which is why we could certainly see a designer take a note or two from Leyna Bloom’s ensemble during her 2022 Belize feature. The colors demand attention, but do a great job at not being too noisy. It’s a standout, but not overly flashy, ensemble. Hands down, it checks off plenty of the requirements for a runway-ready look.
Jasmine Sanders
Fur isn’t going away any time soon. After all, it’s a fabric that makes any garment look expensive, which, in turn, can make anyone feel like a supermodel baddie.
What we love about Jasmine Sanders’s fur vest from her photo shoot in Switzerland is that it offers a way to be fashion-forward without relying on multiple sophisticated items. Another thing to adore is the juxtaposition between the coziness of her fur and the summery vibe of her patterned bikini bottom. It’s a daring look that absolutely belongs on the catwalk.
Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot’s Puerto Rico shoot had too many striking outfits to count. They all could be stellar options for the runway. However, this all-denim look truly takes the cake.
Denim always gives streetwear glamor realness, since it’s a reliable fabric people can always count on to bring forth a stunning, head-turning look. Gloves also seem to be all the rage, too. Thot's outfit blends two popular trends and produces an outstanding combo.
Alix Earle
We’re seeing an uprise of unconventional, inventive fashion of late. It’s a push in the right direction, as it gives birth to different types of style receiving some time in the limelight.
A look like Alix Earle’s from Miami would flourish for Paris Fashion Week. Cameras would certainly be flashing from the top of the runway all the way to the bottom, obsessing over such a fearless venture into the fashion realm. Who would've thought white flowers could look so dreamy?
Valentina Sampaio
This Fashion Week, we’re seeing designers elevate clothes to the next level by incorporating a unique element that truly brings the ensemble to life. By that standard, Valentina Sampaio's Hollywood, Fla., look would pass with flying colors.
The Ashley's Bikinis piece takes the brown one-piece and boosts it with a khaki leotard underneath to give it a beautiful two-toned edge. What's more, the puff sleeves are a charming way to make it even more ethereal. We can see a swimsuit like this being worn by some of the greatest supermodels today.
Halima Aden
When it’s all said and done, Paris Fashion Week is one where top designers take risks to make waves in this ever-changing industry. Adding a plethora of embellishments to their pieces—say, cut-outs of various sizes or adding ruffles to the mix—is ambitious, which is exactly what’s needed for a runway look to remember.
In Halima Aden’s case from her feature in the Dominican Republic, tassels turned this into an electrifying look that's impossible not to fawn over. It's a joyful look that would be a delight to see on any runway.
