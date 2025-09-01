Swimsuit

From Poolside to Seaside: 6 SI Swim Photos That Define Labor Day Relaxation

Start your holiday off right with these archival snapshots.

Bailey Colon

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

At SI Swimsuit, we love R&R in all its forms.

Whether you’re stepping outside with a good book and soaking up sunrays, listening to your favorite tunes on a coastal cruise or simply taking the day to recharge and watch movies, Labor Day can provide a 24-hour period to unwind.

So no matter what your plan is for today, we’ve got you covered with these SI Swimsuit photos that perfectly embody those “day off” vibes.

Gayle King in Mexico

Gayle King
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Magygel Coronel Necklace by Karine Sultan Earrings are from talent’s personal collection Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Perhaps you’re taking the day to enjoy a final dip in the pool before closing it down for the season. In Mexico for her SI Swimsuit debut, King took the opportunity to get her feet wet on set in this crystal clear pool, before gracing the cover of the magazine’s 2024 issue.

Camille Kostek in St. Croix

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by SXA. Top by Rumours.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by SXA. Top by Rumours. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

If the weather permits, folks may be heading out on a scenic boat ride—like Kostek did in St. Croix during her 2022 shoot with the magazine. The SI Swimsuit Legend paired this neutral set from SXA with a similar-colored Rumours top for her fourth shoot in the fold.

Olivia Culpo in Hollywood, Fla.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Bikini Lovers.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Bikini Lovers. / Ben Watts/SI Swimsuit

In Hollywood, Fla, Culpo lounged on a beach chair in this Bikini Lovers marigold suit. You might be taking a page out of Culpo’s book for your long weekend festivities if you’re taking the opportunity to travel to the beach or lakefront.

Lotta Hintsa, Ashley Callingbull and Victoria DeHart Vesce in the Dominican Republic

Lotta Hintsa, Ashley Callingbull, and Victoria DeHart Vesce were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.
Lotta Hintsa, Ashley Callingbull, and Victoria DeHart Vesce were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

If you’re spending the day outdoors, an ocean dip may be in your future—especially if you’re feeling the heat. This group of SI Swimsuit finalists was all smiles in the Dominican Republic as they headed to the shore to meet the island’s crashing waves in back 2022.

Hannah Ferguson on Route 66

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on Route 66. / Ben Morris/Sports Illustrated

We love a sweet treat, and so did Ferguson during her sophomore stint with the magazine on Route 66. The model stopped by a diner during her shoot with photographer Ben Morris, where she snagged a strawberry milkshake on her trip across the country.

Emily DiDonato in Saratoga, Wyo.

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by She Made Me.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by She Made Me. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

For early risers, a day off can mean hitting the snooze button and catching up on some sleep. This cozy bedside shot of DiDonato is a total mood if you’re looking forward to cozying up and spending your morning lounging at home.

Happy Labor Day, SI Swimsuit readers!

For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

More SI Swimsuit Throwbacks:

manual

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews