From Poolside to Seaside: 6 SI Swim Photos That Define Labor Day Relaxation
At SI Swimsuit, we love R&R in all its forms.
Whether you’re stepping outside with a good book and soaking up sunrays, listening to your favorite tunes on a coastal cruise or simply taking the day to recharge and watch movies, Labor Day can provide a 24-hour period to unwind.
So no matter what your plan is for today, we’ve got you covered with these SI Swimsuit photos that perfectly embody those “day off” vibes.
Gayle King in Mexico
Perhaps you’re taking the day to enjoy a final dip in the pool before closing it down for the season. In Mexico for her SI Swimsuit debut, King took the opportunity to get her feet wet on set in this crystal clear pool, before gracing the cover of the magazine’s 2024 issue.
Camille Kostek in St. Croix
If the weather permits, folks may be heading out on a scenic boat ride—like Kostek did in St. Croix during her 2022 shoot with the magazine. The SI Swimsuit Legend paired this neutral set from SXA with a similar-colored Rumours top for her fourth shoot in the fold.
Olivia Culpo in Hollywood, Fla.
In Hollywood, Fla, Culpo lounged on a beach chair in this Bikini Lovers marigold suit. You might be taking a page out of Culpo’s book for your long weekend festivities if you’re taking the opportunity to travel to the beach or lakefront.
Lotta Hintsa, Ashley Callingbull and Victoria DeHart Vesce in the Dominican Republic
If you’re spending the day outdoors, an ocean dip may be in your future—especially if you’re feeling the heat. This group of SI Swimsuit finalists was all smiles in the Dominican Republic as they headed to the shore to meet the island’s crashing waves in back 2022.
Hannah Ferguson on Route 66
We love a sweet treat, and so did Ferguson during her sophomore stint with the magazine on Route 66. The model stopped by a diner during her shoot with photographer Ben Morris, where she snagged a strawberry milkshake on her trip across the country.
Emily DiDonato in Saratoga, Wyo.
For early risers, a day off can mean hitting the snooze button and catching up on some sleep. This cozy bedside shot of DiDonato is a total mood if you’re looking forward to cozying up and spending your morning lounging at home.
Happy Labor Day, SI Swimsuit readers!
