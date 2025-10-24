6 Glittering Swim Looks That Would Be Right at Home in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ballroom
The Dancing with the Stars-induced fever has the ballroom heating up. Fans of the star-studded competition series can’t get enough of watching how their favorite famous faces dazzle across the dance floor and make their way up the ranks. However, where this show absolutely takes the cake is the wardrobe, as every episode features phenomenal costumes that are simply marvelous.
While the stage is where glittery ballroom attire shines, it’s not the only place where fans can see celebrities sport mesmerizing sparkly outfits. SI Swimsuit knows this well, as the beach is where even more stars shimmer.
Without that in mind, here are six SI Swimsuit looks from over the years that absolutely belong in the ballroom.
Maggie Rawlins
Put a light on Rawlins’s bodysuit and she’ll shine like a star in the night sky. This Christian Cowan bodysuit is utterly captivating, especially in the way it provides a glittering look across every inch of her body. An outfit like this would be the perfect choice for dancing along to a Hip-Hop number, as every time she shuffles or does a two-step across the floor, a swish of glitter will follow.
Olivia Ponton
If the ABC show ever needs a look for a Jazz routine, then it should look no further than Olivia Ponton’s eye-catching purple number by LaQuan Smith. Without a doubt, it’s an ensemble that will have the audience mesmerized with each step, blown away as the spotlight hits every flashy corner of the bralette and pants.
Danielle Herrington
The first dance genre that immediately comes to mind when viewing how spectacular Herrington looks in this silver mini dress is Tango. This type of dance is spicy and seductive, but also romantic and fun—all the words that this piece embodies.
Josephine Skriver
Skriver is a graceful vision in this cream, mesh piece. The dreamy fabric dancing in tiers down the length of her body makes for an ethereal sight that’s nearly impossible to tear the eyes away from. A dance genre comparable to this ensemble’s dreamy and calming nature is none other than Contemporary, a beloved style of dance that’s polished and lulling.
Camille Kostek
A fur coat as luscious as Kostek’s, combined with this ushanka-like hat, is a look to bring to the stage for a classic Prisiadki dance. Squats and split jumps would be even more marvelous in this cozy yet smoldering outfit. The black and silver bedazzled set is an appreciated bonus to an already phenomenal uniform.
Alix Earle
Earle has made quite a name for herself in the DWTS fandom as she continues to excel on the current season. It’s hard not to obsess over her amazing performances and her equally amazing wardrobe. The bedazzled strapless bikini and light-wash denim jeans spell Disco, as her outfit is as sizzling and joyous as the genre.