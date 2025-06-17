SI Swimsuit Model Achieng Agutu Is the Ultimate Girl’s Girl
Model and content creator Achieng Agutu is the bestie we all wish we had. The two-time SI Swimsuit model is the internet’s unofficial hype queen—and if you follow her on Instagram, you know exactly what I’m talking about.
From regularly reminding her 896,000 followers to love themselves to hyping up Bethenny Frankel on the Miami Swim week runway, Agutu is the very definition of a girl’s girl. We recently chatted with the 2023 Swim Search co-winner about the valuable female friendships in her life, which she deems sacred.
“They hold you up when the world tries to break you down, remind you who you are when doubt creeps in and give you the space to be unapologetically yourself,” Agutu says. “For young Black women, these friendships are even deeper—they’re a safe haven in a world that doesn’t always see or celebrate us fully. They affirm our brilliance, heal our wounds and let us shine without competition, only celebration.”
Prioritizing quality time
In addition to being a two-time SI Swimsuit model, Agutu hosts Influenced on Prime Video and has collaborated with major brands like Victoria’s Secret, Shea Moisture and Make Up For Ever. With such a thriving career, it may seem tough to maintain a personal life, but Agutu prioritizes her friendships by being intentional.
“A quick ‘thinking of you’ text, a voice memo that feels like a hug, sending love even when schedules don’t align—those small acts build a foundation that keeps your connections strong,” she says. “It’s also knowing that when life gets hectic, real friendships don’t demand perfection, only presence when it matters most.”
And when it comes to enjoying quality time with her besties IRL, the Kenya native says something as simple as sharing a cup of tea or enjoying a meal together is the ultimate gift. “There’s something about laughter with your girls, in a space where you don’t have to perform, where the love is effortless,” she says. “That’s quality time.”
Hyping everyone up
As far as Agutu is concerned, hype is a love language. It’s something she does for strangers on the internet, newcomers to the SI Swimsuit brand (like Frankel) and her very own besties.
“Sometimes it's loud and wild, like screaming ‘YOU DID THAT!’ at the top of your lungs when she wins,” Agutu explains. “Other times, it’s quiet and deep—reminding her that she is enough even when the world tells her otherwise. It’s showing up, clapping the loudest and making sure she sees herself through the lens of love you hold for her.”
Agutu helps women to see the best version of themselves. Championing other women comes naturally to her, and by supporting other women, she says, we all thrive.
“Beyond hype, championing your sisters means advocating for them when they’re not in the room, sharing opportunities, pouring wisdom into each other and creating spaces where each woman can thrive,” she offers. “It’s celebrating their wins like they’re your own, because they are—because when one of us rises, we all rise.”
Whether she’s quite literally giving her gal pals their flowers or bringing her impeccable vibes to the SI Swimsuit Runway for Miami Swim Week, Agutu continues to shine—while never failing to uplift others along the way.
“Your friendships are not just connections; they are culture, healing and resistance,” Agutu says. “Love them deeply. Water them like they’re sacred. And never forget that in the arms of your girls, you are seen, held and unstoppable.”