SI Swimsuit Models Are Enjoying Summer in a Very on-Brand Way
It should come as no surprise that SI Swimsuit models (past and present) are spending the summer soaking up the sun in their best bikinis and one-pieces. From strappy monokinis to itty-bitty one-pieces, we love seeing our brand stars flaunt their personal sense of style—and their summer adventures—on Instagram.
While 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Olivia Dunne has been frolicking on the beach in Montauk, N.Y., lately, our 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims has been “Under the Tuscan Sun” in a trendy polka dot bikini. Meanwhile, Simone Biles recently spent some time on a yacht in a blue string two-piece, and Ellie Thumann has also hopped on the polka dot suit trend.
Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model Instagram moments of the week that showcase our model’s best summer swimwear.
XANDRA
While in the Mediterranean Sea, XANDRA opted for a vibrant yellow and orange monokini with some majorly daring cut-outs. See more pics of the look here.
Heidi Klum
Klum, who starred on cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 1998, flaunted her sculpted figure in a silver bikini while sipping on a smoothie. Her kiwi-forward concoction, The Kluminator by Heidi Klum, is available at all Erewhon locations now.
Malia Manuel
Manuel, a profession surfer who was featured in the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, showed off her growing baby bump on her surf board while posing in a brown bikini. The Hawai’i native also proved that pregnancy is not slowing her down one bit, as she’s still practicing her sport.
Bar Refaeli
Refaeli, who starred on the cover of the 2009 SI Swimsuit Issue, shared a series of snaps as she posed in a pink one-piece across an outdoor table with a view. A few days later, she rocked a string bikini with the cutest hardware detail.
Denise Bidot
Bidot, a rookie in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, channeled Princess Jasmine in a gorgeous light turquoise bikini, which she smartly accessorized with silver jewelry. We also can’t get enough of her mismatched two-piece moment from this week—see it here.