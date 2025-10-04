Swimsuit

These SI Swimsuit Models Took Our Breath Away in Brands From Paris Fashion Week

We covered NYFW in September, and this October, we’re heading to the ‘City of Light.’

Bailey Colon

Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

In mid-September, we showcased six frames of SI Swimsuit models who sported New York Fashion Week labels in the magazine, specifically highlighting designers Norma Kamali, LaQuan Smith and PatBO.

And at the end of last month, the festivities in the fashion world took a trip overseas as designers headed to France for a nine-day stint in its capital city. We checked out its schedule of shows and also spotted a handful of designer brands that our models have sported in recent SI Swimsuit shoots.

Saint Laurent

Hailey Van Lith Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Bracelets by Saint Laurent. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

For Hailey Van Liths digital cover with the magazine back in April, the Chicago Sky guard was photographed in a high-legged Saint Laurent one-piece, which she paired with a stack of mixed-metal bracelets from the designer brand. Fittingly for the highly decorated athlete, she held a blinged-out basketball on her hip.

Balmain

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Balmain.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Balmain. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Seven years before she was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend, Danielle Herrington made her rookie campaign in the fold from Fiji. The first-timer joined the same photographer who captured her iconic Legend shoot, Yu Tsai, on the shoreline—where she wore this strappy Balmain one-piece with cutouts along its torso.

Mugler

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

At the SI Swimsuit 2025 launch party, Jasmine Sanders told us this about her latest shoot with the magazine in Switzerland: “I will say the Mugler bathing suit is getting everyone’s attention lately.” It’s more than evident why, as the visually dynamic number hugged the brand staple’s figure while she emerged from a glowing pool.

Tom Ford

Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami. Swimsuit by Tom Ford. Sunglasses by Tom Ford. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

Before Alix Earle traveled to Jamaica for SI Swimsuit 2025, the Forbes 30 under 30 honoree was photographed for the magazine with a duo of features in Miami. The brand’s inaugural digital cover model wore a copper-brown bikini from Tom Ford paired with oversized aviators from the same label.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier. Earrings by SOKO. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This multicolored polka-dotted Jean Paul Gaultier bikini was spotted on Lori Harvey during her SI Swimsuit 2024 rookie shoot in Mexico. A year after her feature hit newsstands, one of the brand’s 2025 cover girls, Jordan Chiles, modeled the same swimsuit during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami.

Zimmermann

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

During her latest shoot with the brand in Jamaica, Christen Goff wore this warm-toned Zimmerman string bikini—featuring color-block paneling and dainty gold hardware. She also wore a shiny sage green suit from the label during her time on set, where she joined the fold for the fourth year as an SI Swimsuit model.

Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light

More SI Swimsuit:

feed

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews