These SI Swimsuit Models Took Our Breath Away in Brands From Paris Fashion Week
In mid-September, we showcased six frames of SI Swimsuit models who sported New York Fashion Week labels in the magazine, specifically highlighting designers Norma Kamali, LaQuan Smith and PatBO.
And at the end of last month, the festivities in the fashion world took a trip overseas as designers headed to France for a nine-day stint in its capital city. We checked out its schedule of shows and also spotted a handful of designer brands that our models have sported in recent SI Swimsuit shoots.
Saint Laurent
For Hailey Van Lith’s digital cover with the magazine back in April, the Chicago Sky guard was photographed in a high-legged Saint Laurent one-piece, which she paired with a stack of mixed-metal bracelets from the designer brand. Fittingly for the highly decorated athlete, she held a blinged-out basketball on her hip.
Balmain
Seven years before she was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend, Danielle Herrington made her rookie campaign in the fold from Fiji. The first-timer joined the same photographer who captured her iconic Legend shoot, Yu Tsai, on the shoreline—where she wore this strappy Balmain one-piece with cutouts along its torso.
Mugler
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!
At the SI Swimsuit 2025 launch party, Jasmine Sanders told us this about her latest shoot with the magazine in Switzerland: “I will say the Mugler bathing suit is getting everyone’s attention lately.” It’s more than evident why, as the visually dynamic number hugged the brand staple’s figure while she emerged from a glowing pool.
Tom Ford
Before Alix Earle traveled to Jamaica for SI Swimsuit 2025, the Forbes 30 under 30 honoree was photographed for the magazine with a duo of features in Miami. The brand’s inaugural digital cover model wore a copper-brown bikini from Tom Ford paired with oversized aviators from the same label.
Jean Paul Gaultier
This multicolored polka-dotted Jean Paul Gaultier bikini was spotted on Lori Harvey during her SI Swimsuit 2024 rookie shoot in Mexico. A year after her feature hit newsstands, one of the brand’s 2025 cover girls, Jordan Chiles, modeled the same swimsuit during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami.
Zimmermann
During her latest shoot with the brand in Jamaica, Christen Goff wore this warm-toned Zimmerman string bikini—featuring color-block paneling and dainty gold hardware. She also wore a shiny sage green suit from the label during her time on set, where she joined the fold for the fourth year as an SI Swimsuit model.