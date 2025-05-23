See Why Jasmine Sanders’s Strappy Mugler Swimsuit Is ‘Getting Everyone’s Attention’
Jasmine Sanders was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend for good reason. After five straight features in the magazine from 2019 to 2023, the model returned to the fold yet again in 2024 to cement her place among a roster of icons that shaped SI Swimsuit throughout its 60-year tenure.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” Sanders told SI Swimsuit. “It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend.”
Following that milestone in her already incredible 20-year career, Sanders jumped right back into the fray for the magazine’s 2025 issue, with the 33-year-old meeting with photographer Derek Kettla in Zurich, Switzerland, to create another awe-inspiring SI Swimsuit shoot, which is available online and on select newsstands now.
“Margo [Zamet, SI Swimsuit fashion editor] and Liz [Wentworth, SI Swimsuit fashion assistant] literally made sure that styling was to the tee on every single piece,” Sanders told SI Swimsuit while walking our official launch party red carpet on May 15. “I will say the Mugler bathing suit is getting everyone’s attention lately.”
Naturally, the strappy one-piece suit captured our attention as well, as Sanders sported the one-of-a-kind garment while posing in an indoor pool. Along with this jaw-dropping ensemble, the SI Swimsuit staple also donned several other pieces that immediately caught our eye, taking to Instagram to share two posts that still live in our heads rent-free.
On the launch day of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, Sanders debuted two looks from her time in Europe. Knee-deep in rippling waters, the model wore a Toxic Sadie Swimwear bikini with metal circles sewn into its fabric. In another frame, Sanders donned a luxurious Retrofête fur coat over a nude Pura bikini as she lounged indoors while looking as elegant as ever.
“Golden goddess 🙌🙌🙌❤️,” Penny Lane commented.
“Gorgeous 💋,” Roshumba Williams added.
In a separate post, Sanders wore a barely-there emerald green Adriana Degreas bikini featuring a tie top and bottom. The model powerfully posed while a glistening pool reflected behind her.
“WOW,” Christen Goff exclaimed.
“She’s that Queen always,” Sharina Gutierrez declared.
“STOP IT THIS IS INSANE,” XANDRA added.
It’s easy to see why the internet can’t get enough of Sanders, who seems to effortlessly execute the perfect photo every time she steps onto an SI Swimsuit set.
“This is now my seventh year, and it’s honestly really weird to say that out loud,” Sanders gushed. “I kind of say this all the time, but I really think this [shoot] is the best one.”