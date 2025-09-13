6 Snapshots of SI Swimsuit Models Repping New York Fashion Week Brands in the Fold

Swimsuit

Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif.
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

New York Fashion Week—or NYFW, for those in the know—is in full swing, with SI Swimsuit models stunning on red carpets and runways during the first few days of festivities in the Big Apple.

In the spirit of the annual showcase, we’re spotlighting three labels with activations in Manhattan that have found their ways into the SI Swimsuit fold year after year: Norma Kamali, LaQuan Smith and PatBO.

Norma Kamali

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Ski suit by Goldbergh. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Norma Kamali was a staple in Switzerland for the magazine’s 2025 edition, worn by Penny Lane and Elisha Herbert in Zurich, as well as brand Legends Hunter McGrady and Camille Kostek in Saas-Fee. In fact, Kostek deemed two of the brand’s pieces as some of her favorites from shoot day, telling us that her fabulous fur ensemble (seen above) was “like nothing else [she has] ever shot.”

Naomi Osaka SI Swimsuit Cover 2021.jpeg
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Beads Byaree. /

The brand has also been featured in a handful of history-making front-page features, such as Martha Stewart’s and Lauren Chan’s campaigns in the Dominican Republic and Bermuda, respectively. Naomi Osaka also wore a Norma Kamali one-piece when she became the first Black female athlete on SI Swimsuit’s cover in 2021.

And Norma Kamali could be spotted on a duo of rookies, Eileen Gu and Ali Truwit, in Boca Raton, Fla., along with Ilona Maher and Brooks Nader in Bermuda in SI Swimsuit’s latest issue.

LaQuan Smith

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara repped LaQuan Smith on the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue (and also, at this year’s Met Gala). “I had my eyes on [the garment] for a long time,” the cover model said of the leopard print one-piece following the issue’s release. “So the timing was amazing. When this opportunity came along, I was like, we gotta get that.”

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Laquan Smith. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Fellow cover girls to sport the brand also include Kate Love and Danielle Herrington, who both repped black and white suits in Hollywood, Fla., in 2021. Two years later, Olivia Ponton sported a LaQuan Smith number—namely, a royal purple sequined set—during her sophomore appearance in the fold from Dominica. Most recently, the brand was seen on Nelly Korda in the magazine’s 2025 issue.

PatBO

Kim Petras
Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by PatBO. Swimsuit bottom by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Ring by Sophie Buhai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

PatBO and SI Swimsuit cover models go hand in hand. The female-founded brand has been featured in cover shoots for the magazine’s last four consecutive issues. In 2022, Maye Musk repped the brand in Belize. Kim Petras sported a top from the label in 2023, and in 2024, Gayle King donned an ivory one-piece from its collection while in Mexico.

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by PatBO. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

And the trend didn’t stop in 2025. Brianna LaPaglia repped a balconette-style PatBO bikini for her digital cover shoot in La Quinta, Calif. Then four months later, the brand made an appearance in the magazine’s physical issue when Korda debuted a cherry two-piece in Boca Raton, Fla.

