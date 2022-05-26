SI Swimsuit Models React to Launch 2022

Launch week has passed, and, while the confetti settles at our feet, we’re gonna let it stick to our shoes for a while. The memories made over the past week from our launch party at the NYC Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the intimate performance by 2022 cover model Ciara and the insightful panels from Hollywood, Fla., will last a lifetime. The stars of the 2022 issue think so, too. Let’s take a look at what some of them had to say on IG.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek kicked off the launch party event, hosting the star-studded, red-hot carpet. Interviewing everyone from WNBA star DiDi Richards and rookies Christen Harper and Katie Austin to cover model Maye Musk, Kostek took a moment on social media to reflect upon her five years with SI Swimsuit.

Brooks Nader

“@si_swimsuit LAUNCH WEEK AKA HIGHLIGHT OF MY YEAR 🖤 🤍 📸 @derekkettela”

Brooks Nader helped kick off launch week 2022 by throwing the first pitch at the Mets game alongside cover model Yumi Nu and Cindy Kimberly. Just two nights later she stunned the red carpet, wearing a Marmar Halim gown in New York City. She can be seen wearing a jewel-studded bra by Nue Studio in her IG post, which she wore over the weekend in South Florida. Launch week is most definitely a highlight of our year, too.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford - Let’s Rock 🤘🏽🔥 Last nights look for the @si_swimsuit NYC launch 🖤📸: @mbzphotog #SISwim22

Before Kamie Crawford cohosted night two of SI Swimsuit’s 2022 launch party in South Florida with 10-year veteran Kate Bock, she appeared in this sleek and chic dress by h.ours. The natural-born host (and host of MTV’s Catfish) effortlessly excelled throughout launch week, surprising everyone that this is her rookie year in SI Swimsuit.

Olivia Ponton

“the best weekend i’ve had🤍 @si_swimsuit"

Olivia Ponton was recently announced as SI Swimsuit’s social media editor-at-large. Speaking on the new endeavor, the SI Swimsuit rookie said, “Honestly, I can’t tell you too much. But we have a lot of really cool content coming up. They have such potential with the number of beautiful women in the issue. So I’m like, let’s get on this TikTok ride! I am so thankful they’re letting me do it.” Ponton then gave a panel on brand building over the weekend in South Florida and was even serenaded by Kelsea Ballerini, who sang Ponton’s favorite song of hers, “Miss Me More.”

Hunter McGrady

“@si_swimsuit launch week in 60 seconds 🌴🤍”

Hunter McGrady may have posted the most joyful 60-second video of various scenes from launch week 2022. The SI Swimsuit veteran included moments with editor-in-chief MJ Day in Hollywood, Fla., dancing and an adorable clip of Nu in the airport with a copy of the 2022 issue with her on the cover. It’s posts like these that make our heart swell.

Duckie Thot

Balenciaga Barbie 💅🏿💕💄💖🌸🦩

Duckie Thot absolutely wowed in pink, crowning herself the “Balenciaga Barbie.” The Australian native donned this velvet Balenciaga catsuit at the launch party in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in NYC and couldn’t have appeared more stunning.

We’re still celebrating (and recovering) after launch week 2022 and we’re reveling in these posts commemorating the unforgettable time.