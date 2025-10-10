These 6 Shoots From Latin American Destinations Are Simply Seaside Daydreams
As National Latinx Heritage Month continues into mid-October, we’re revisiting a few Latin American destinations that have been highlighted in the SI Swimsuit fold throughout the 2010s and beyond.
With an abundance of rich history to indulge upon, and a plethora of scenic adventures—ranging from vast rainforests to scenic coastal excursions—these awe-inspiring locations have never left our minds (and our bucket lists) since these models stepped onto the shore.
If you’re heading to one of these locations anytime soon, and you’re in need of a new swimsuit, snag one of our favorites from these Latinx-owned swimwear brands!
2023: Jasmine Sanders in Puerto Rico
A year before her SI Swimsuit Legend nod, Sanders scored her fifth photo shoot with the brand in Puerto Rico. In a plunging white one-piece from Gooseberry Intimates and American Apparel micro shorts, the brand staple commanded this shot as the island’s flag peeked into its background.
2025: Salma Hayek Pinault in Mexico
The Mexican-American media multi-hyphenate traveled to Cuixmala for her SI Swimsuit cover shoot, which graced the front page of the magazine’s most recent issue. “Not only [am I] in Mexico doing this photo shoot, but I am doing it by the ocean,” the cover girl gushed on set. “So this is sound, for me, it’s like the sound of home.”
2023: Lauren Chan in the Dominican Republic
Chan secured her debut feature from the Dominican Republic, where she sported this striking lemon string suit from MESHKI. The model—who formerly worked as an editor for Glamour—has appeared in every issue following her 2023 feature. Most recently, she notched her first SI Swimsuit cover appearance in 2025 alongside Hayek Pinault following her photo shoot in Bermuda.
2014: Bregje Heinen in Brazil
Over a decade ago, the magazine traveled to Brazil with four of its models: Natasha Barnard, Valerie van der Graaf, Anne V and Heinen. When the Dutch model stepped in front of the camera in Barreirinhas, she powerfully posed on a scenic dune, as the cobalt blue skies stretched for miles behind her.
2019: Hunter McGrady in Costa Rica
Five years after this shoot hit newsstands, McGrady was declared an SI Swimsuit Legend. However, at the time that this frame was captured, the Southern California native was stepping onto set for her third time with the brand. As waves crashed into her ankles, the model looked just as serene as the turquoise waters in this shot's background.
2013: Kate Love in Easter Island, Chile
This photo shoot from Easter Island, Chile, began Love’s iconic stint in the fold—where she was featured in every SI Swimsuit Issue for a decade straight. Even when her streak came to an end in 2022, she still returned to the fold in 2024 as an SI Swimsuit Legend in Hollywood, Fla.