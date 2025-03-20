Social Media Reacts to Jena Sims’s Super Daring Seashell Bikini Moment for Her SI Swimsuit Return
Without a doubt, Jena Sims blew the house down with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Bermuda and it’s making fans lose their minds over just how stunning she looks. From her daring seashell bikini that left very little to the imagination to her blonde locks draping ever-so-perfectly down the swimsuit to give off the vibes of a mermaid goddess, there isn’t a single thing about this feature that doesn’t dazzle.
Thanks to Andi Bagus creating a one-of-a-kind harness piece as well as a matching beaded bikini bottom that is absolutely to die for, Instagram fans certainly agree that this bombshell is as eye-catching as ever in this swimwear. See her full first photo, to be featured in the 2025 issue, below:
The comments section of the SI Swimsuit Instagram post continues to see supportive reactions such as the ones below.
“Omgggg @jenamsims we have straight passed out 🔥💥🔥 absolute perfection!!! love love love 😍✨🤩," one person wrote.
“Stunning!! ❤️🔥,” SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner added.
“It's official, we're in love with @jenamsims 🔥,” the official Instagram account for Bermuda expressed.
“Gorgeous 💋,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Roshumba Williams typed.
“Dayumm that’s crews momma!!!! 🔥,” Sims’s husband Brooks Koepka said in support of his beautiful wife.
Even Sims herself was taken aback by this photo, stating, “If this is the first image I cannot wait for the rest 😜😜😛💕,” which is certainly a sentiment held by many others on social media.
Fortunately, for Sims and SI Swimsuit fans, there’s more where that came from!
Another sneak peek from Sims’s Bermuda shoot that is worthy of praise features an alluring white two-piece shell bikini. The bikini top features fish scale triangle-shaped cups with a tie string, while the bottom features thin strings adorned with stylish tassels on both sides.
Not only are fans left impressed by the photos and videos so far but they are also left feeling inspired by Sims as she proves there is truly no expiration date on when fellow SI Swimsuit lovers can chase their dreams and potentially have jaw-dropping bikini moments like this one. The mom of one implores fans to take a shot at Swim Search, the annual open casting call, just like she did.
“I would not be right here, right now if it wasn't for Swim Search,” Sims expressed. “Some of my proudest and most amazing accomplishments in life have come from me chasing after my own dreams and beating the door down—not letting everything just happen to me.”
“This is exactly why I think Swim Search is the best if you always wanted to be a rookie,” Sims, who served as a rookie in the 2024 issue after co-winning the 2023 competition, added.
Her words of encouragement certainly moved fans as they shared how they can’t wait to submit their applications in hopes of landing a spot in the magazine. Once again, Sims takes over social media, leaving fans transformed by her inner and outer radiance.
The 2025 Swim Search applications are now open. Apply here by the March 31 deadline.